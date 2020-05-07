A valid Colorado hunting or fishing license will be required for everyone 18 or older attempting to access any state wildlife area or state trust land leased by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, beginning July 1.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission unanimously adopted the rule change Thursday, a press release stated.
“By policy, state wildlife areas are acquired with hunter and angler dollars and are intended specifically to provide wildlife habitat and wildlife-related recreation,” Southeast Regional Manager Brett Ackerman told the commission at its meeting. “This rule is aimed at curtailing non-wildlife-related use of these properties.
At the meeting, Ackerman presented examples from across the state of increasing use of state wildlife areas inconsistent with their purpose, including set-up of temporary residences, vehicular use on big game winter range, vandalism and other uses detrimental to wildlife and wildlife-related uses.
“There’s certainly an impact on staff and resources, potential public health impact, degradation of habitat and displacement of wildlife,” Ackerman told commissioners. “There is a pattern of non-wildlife related issues we’re seeing out there.”
Ackerman emphasized that “as with all new regulations, especially one as far reaching as this, our policy is to first educate.”
