The U.S. Small Business Administration recently released a report detailing Paycheck Protection Program loan approvals through June 6.
About 5,458 PPP lenders have distributed $511,382,171,979 in loans to 4,531,883 small businesses, assisting approximately 50 million Americans with staying connected to their jobs.
Of those lenders, nearly 98 percent had less than $10 billion in assets.
The state of Colorado saw 99,155 loans for a net distribution of $10,232,212,836.
Christopher Chavez, SBA regional communications director, said $130 billion remained in PPP loan funds as of June 8. June 30 is the last day PPP loan applications can be approved.
The overall average loan size was $113,000. Almost 65 percent of loans distributed were at or less than $50,000. About 0.1 percent of loans were more than $5 million.
The top PPP lenders include: Bank of America, 325,853 loans; JPMorgan Chase Bank, 256,978; Wells Fargo Bank, 171,448; Cross River Bank, 105,060; U.S. Bank, 91,496.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.