Christopher Lane, 47, of Buena Vista pled guilty to charges of Forgery earlier this month, for which he was sentenced to serve three years with the state Department of Corrections.
Lane’s plea was part of an plea agreement reached on Sept. 3 in which three other charges related to domestic violence and harassment were dismissed by Chaffee County Courts.
in May of 2018, Lane was arrested in Salida on charges of forging a vehicle title after Lane attempted to get a duplicate title and license plates of a vehicle that the car’s actual owner said Lane had been borrowing, but refused to return, according to an arrest warrant.
The dismissed charges against Lane relate to arrests made over the course of 2019: A domestic violence call in Buena Vista in January in which a woman told Buena Vista police that Lane had pushed her to the ground, a charge of protection order violation and domestic violence in March following a complaint to police from the same woman, and charges of harassment and obstructing a roadway in August.
During the initial investigation of the January domestic violence call, Lane told BVPD officers that the woman had tripped over a rug and fallen while the two were arguing.
The woman complained at the time that her wrist hurt, and an examination by a physician at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center found that she had a fracture of the right distal radius, according to the initial arrest report.
As part of the plea agreement, the protection order for the woman involved in the domestic violence charge was transferred to the forgery case and will remain in effect.
