Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo. Springs), released a statement on the U.S. strike in Iraq that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
“Soleimani was the chief architect of Iran’s reign of terror throughout the Middle East,” Lamborn said. “He ordered the attacks on our bases last week that resulted in four injured troops and one dead American, the storming of our embassy – our sovereign territory, and was actively planning more attacks on Americans throughout the region.
“Both Presidents Bush and Obama squandered opportunities to bring Soleimani to justice, which should have been done long ago. Those in Congress who are carping about not being consulted beforehand did not voice those same concerns when President Obama took out Osama bin Laden without prior Congressional consultation, so there is no reason to listen to these complaints now.
“I applaud President Trump’s decision and the extraordinary skill and professionalism of the men and women who executed his orders. Let us all pray for their safety in the days ahead.”
Lamborn said the strike was not an “act of war” in the constitutional sense, and American troops are lawfully in Iraq, authorized by Congress and approved by the Iraqi government.
American forces have the right to self-defense, Lamborn said, and the U.S. government has a responsibility to defend them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.