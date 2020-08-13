The revelation that the internet may be an important economic driver moving into the future is old news by a couple decades, give or take.
But in rural, mountainous, spread out Chaffee County, the importance of reliable, fast internet in prospective residents’ consideration of whether to move here has gotten a recent bump from an increase in employees working remotely due to COVID-19.
Jeff Post with First Colorado Land Office in Buena Vista and Salida says “the demand for high-speed internet is very common in a request for people looking for real estate. They have learned that they can work more mobile and are wanting to take advantage of living where they want and still being able to work.”
“This all causes more demand on broadband,” Post said. “This effort will not go away anytime soon. Once the speeds are improved, there are more devices creating more demand. We as a community need to keep driving efforts to improve broadband in the rural areas.”
“There has been a tremendous increase in the number of buyers I am working with who have recently gained the ability to work remotely, and reliable internet service is a requirement,” said Mark Krasnow with RE/MAX Mountain Vista properties in Buena Vista.
“The internet service in town is much faster and more reliable than the satellite service available just outside of town. Most people are fine with the speeds available via satellite, but I’ve had a few clients move into town because the internet was not reliable enough for their work,” Krasnow said. “I think improving the speed and reliability of the internet to rural areas is necessary. With the paving of Cottonwood Pass BV got fiber optic redundancy, which is a huge benefit to businesses.”
As statistics collected by the Colorado Association of Realtors show, even as Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 brought real estate activity to an abrupt halt in April, the market is keeping pace with previous years.
