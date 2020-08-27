Interstate 70 reopened Monday after 2 weeks of being closed east of Glenwood Springs due to the Grizzly Creek Fire.
In the time that the interstate was closed – the longest such period in state history – travelers saw their drive time between Grand Junction and Denver balloon from nearly 4 hours to over 6 as the Colorado Department of Transportation rerouted interstate traffic down U.S. 285, U.S. 24 and U.S. 50 – roads well-known to Chaffee County residents.
Jan Delp, the owner of Jan’s Restaurant on U.S. Highway 24, said that her Buena Vista restaurant saw a business bump from the detour.
“There was a lot of new people we hadn’t seen before,” Delp said.
Up the street at Buena Vista Auto Sales, owner Phil Dooley said that he was surprised by the amount of walk-in traffic he had over the past two weekends, including one customer who drove a truck off the lot bound for Las Vegas.
“Actually, I have kind of noticed the business picked up a little since the closure,” Dooley said.
“I don’t usually get a lot of foot traffic, but since the closure I have had people stopping by that have been passing through town,” Dooley said.
The I-70 closure began Monday, Aug. 10, when the Grizzly Creek Fire started burning along the interstate. The closure was located between Glenwood Springs (Mile Point 116) and Gypsum (MP 140). Wildfires in other parts of Colorado continue to affect Colorado Highways 14 and 139.
CDOT opened 1-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Monday morning. Travelers encountered lower speed limits and should anticipate more safety closures after rains or other weather, CDOT said.
Motorists should also plan for not being able to stop at rest areas in the canyon, due to rockfall and other hazards.
CDOT also cautioned in a news release that I-70 may see intermittent closures in the future for repairs following the Grizzly Creek fire.
