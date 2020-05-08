With a document given me by Vern Rutherford in 1995 and my research in many historical pamphlets and books I have shown how many and where there were post offices in our county in the last 138 years.
The first documented post office was at Cache Creek, north of Granite and in what was then Lake County, in 1862. Chaffee County was formed from the southern half of Lake County in February 1879. In 1866 the PO at Helena was established on the east side of Arkansas north of Fisherman’s Bridge. It closed in 1880.
The next PO was at Centerville in 1868 on what is now Hwy. 285, closed in 1930. Granite PO was established in 1868 after they moved the PO from Dayton in Lake County. It closed in 1966. Dayton is now Twin Lakes and it had a PO in 1861 until 1868. The town at the foot of Poncha Pass was called South Arkansas and had a PO by 1868. Later it was changed to Poncha Springs in 1877 and discontinued in 1924.
The next PO was at Riverside which is 10 miles north of BV and was a ranch originally started by Frank Mayol in 1863. George Leonhardy bought this ranch and established the PO in 1872 and became postmaster until it closed in 1905. This ranch is now the Sandoval-Tipton ranch. A photo of the PO at Riverside is available. Fisher, a town north of Riverside, only lasted 10 months with a PO from 1889-1890.
On Trout Creek Pass there was a town with a PO called Divide in 1874 until 1885. I have a picture of the PO at Newett at the west end of Chubb Park from 1895, butthe PO was removed in 1918. There was a PO at Higgins in Chubb Park from 1890-92 but was changed to Newett in 1895.
At the summit of Trout Creek pass was a town first called Hilltop and then Bath. It had a PO from 1893 to 1904. On the east side of the Arkansas at the bottom of the Pass was a PO, Free Gold, but it only lasted one year, 1880-1881.
In the Clear Creek Canyon there was the town of Vicksburg and it had a PO in 1881-1885. Further up the canyon is the town of Winfield with a PO from 1881 until 1912. Winfield had large producing mines one of which was the Banker Mine. This kept the population high enough for the PO to survive longer. Also in Clear Creek was a town of Silverdale which had a post office only 4 months in 1882.
There was a PO listed for a town called Meily in the far northwestern corner of Chaffee County from 1882-1885. When closed, mail was sent to Everett in Lake County.
The first PO in the Buena Vista area in 1876 was located west of town and was called Mahonville, as that was the name given the town for awhile. The town was originally Cottonwood. I have seen an envelope with Mahonville stamped on it. This first PO was west of BV about a mile, where now the old ranch homestead is at the Seven Peaks Festival site.
After the name was changed to Buena Vista, the PO was at different locations in town. One of the first on Main Street was in the west end of the Lariat building. Then the PO building was built (now Rustic Woods). Different locations in town have housed the PO up to the present. The second building built for a PO was at the corner of Main and Court streets, now RE/MAX realty. Next was the building across from the library, now Chaffee County Offices. The last building is our present Post Office on Brookdale Avenue.
In the Cottonwood Creek area there was a PO at Cottonwood Lake called Carmel from 1881-82. Phil Cook was the postmaster. Later he was a businessman in Buena Vista. At the site of Cottonwood Hot Springs there was a PO listed as Cottonwood Springs 1879-1895.
In the Chalk Creek area there were numerous small towns that had a PO. The first was at Heywood, name changed to Hortense (the hot springs) in 1877 to 1884 and kept until 1888. At that time it was renamed Mount Princeton Hot Springs and a PO was located here under various names, Hortense or Mount Princeton until 1936.
Further up the Canyon was the town of Alpine with a PO 1874-1909. Romley had a PO from 1886-1893 and then reestablished 1914-1924. Hancock’s PO was from 1880 to 1904. When the Romley and Hancock PO were closed the mail was sent to St. Elmo.
St. Elmo had a PO in 1880 and it operated until 1952 when the mail was sent to Nathrop. The St. Elmo PO was kept open by the Stark family for many years in their general store. They ordered a lot of mail orders and catalogs and magazines to keep the PO open and the mail delivered. This also kept the road plowed to St. Elmo for the government PO trucks to deliver the mail. There was a short-lived PO in Chalk Creek, Neva, May 1882-October 1882.
The first PO in Nathrop was called Chalk Creek in 1879-1880 but changed to Nathrop and continues today. The PO was in the Nachtrieb store originally. Then it was in the Nathrop Store until that building burned and the new PO was built north of the original, in June of 2000.
In Browns Canyon the first PO was called Kraft and was located at the exit of Browns Canyon in 1888-1893. Later it was changed to Browns Canyon and opened from 1904-1908. On Cameron Mountain east of Salida was the town of Cochem also called Nelson, with a PO from 1897-1899. Turret had a PO from 1898-1939. On Ute Trail there was a town, Manoa, with a PO from 1900-1907.
White horn was a town originally thought to be in Chaffee County but after surveyed it was found to be in Fremont County. It had a PO 1897-1916. Calumet was at an iron mine northeast of Salida and had a PO 1882-1885. The town of Cochem which was on Cameron Mountain east of Salida had a PO from June of 1997 to May 1999.
South of Salida in the vicinity of the Stockyards Bridge was a town of Cleora. It had a PO from 1876-1882. This was the proposed site of the town later to be named Salida. But first the name was Arkansas with a PO in 1880. Salida was established in 1881 and has had a PO ever since.
Poncha Springs became the PO for the area in 1877 after South Arkansas was changed to Poncha Springs. The town of Chaffee had the PO from 1879-1883. It was then changed to Monarch from 1883 until 1903.
The town of Mears or Mears Junction was up Poncha Pass and had a PO from 1879-1888. When closed, mail was sent to Poncha Springs. At Fooses Creek and South Arkansas River there was a short-lived town of Arbourville later Conrow with a PO from 1879-1882. Maysville at the base of Monarch Pass had a PO from 1879- 1893 when the mail was sent to Poncha Springs. There was a town called Columbus with a PO from April 1982 to August 1984, when discontinued mail sent to Garfield, which had a PO from 1880-1889. It was closed in 1889, and mail was sent to Monarch. Then the PO at Garfield was re-established in 1905 until closed permanently in 1924.
There were a few small settlements that showed post offices for a very short time, only a few months, and it is unknown where these were: Sylvanite, 2 months; Dora, 10 months; Hummel, 3 months and Krain, 11 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.