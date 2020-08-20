For the first time since the 1960’s, boaters are able to travel down the entirety of the upper Arkansas River from its origin south of Leadville past Buena Vista and beyond without the need to portage.
That’s thanks to the completion of a $9.1 million boat chute and fish ladder near Granite that was built by Colorado Springs Utilities and Aurora Water as part of a project to replace an intake structure that pumps water from the Arkansas to the Front Range.
As a part of the Homestake Project, the intake structure feeds water to the nearby Otero Pump Station, where it is then transported to Colorado Springs and Aurora for use as drinking water.
With the boat chute and fish ladder, locals who traverse the river on its surface for fun, as well as those below the surface who do it as a way of life, can benefit from the project as well.
After 3 years of work, the project wrapped this spring.
One channel is a 650-foot-long boat chute with six drop structures and pools designed to improve safety for whitewater kayaks and rafts. Another channel is a fish passage that allows fish, primarily rainbow and brown trout, to swim upstream and spawn in the fall. The middle lane of the structure is a spillway during high water flooding events, typically in the spring runoff.
The intake that pumped water out of the Arkansas (which, legally speaking, comes from the Eagle River Basin as part of the Homestake Project) destined for Aurora and the Springs, “as with anything in the river for 50-plus years, it look some wear and tear,” said CSU project manager Brian McCormick. “By about the mid-2000s, the cities recognized we needed to rehabilitate this structure to keep it as a reliable facility and ensure safety of the river users.”
“Prior to this, it was a mandatory portage under most circumstances,” said Tom Waters, the operations manager for the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area. “For the utility partners to put so much time, money and effort into this is huge. They are meeting their water needs, the needs for fish passage and providing for recreational needs. And they did it in an aesthetically pleasing way. It looks great.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologist Michael Atwood in Salida plans to survey brown trout in the area of the diversion, catching and marking trout, then coming back after the spawn to survey again.
“We’ll try to verify if fish are, in fact, moving through it,” Atwood said. “We’ll see if we can tell if any of the tagged fish have migrated upstream through the structure.”
