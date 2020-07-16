Violation of a public health order can be enforced by the Chaffee County Attorney’s Office and public health staff without the reliance or assistance of law enforcement.
That was the legal opinion shared by assistant county attorney Daniel Tom at a recent community leadership roundtable.
Tom presented a document denoting Colorado Revised Statute sections regarding public health’s broad authority to require masks, enforce isolation orders and to require people to participate in contact tracing.
Under CRS 25-1-506(3)(b):
“In addition to other powers and duties, an agency (county public health) shall have the following duties:
“(V) To investigate and control the causes of epidemic or communicable diseases and conditions affecting public health.
“(VI) To establish, maintain, and enforce isolation and quarantine, and in pursuance thereof, and for this purpose only, to exercise physical control over property and over the persons of the people within the jurisdiction of the agency as the agency may find necessary for the protection of the public health;”
Under section CRS 25-1-506(3)(b)(V): public health has the broad power to implement any orders/requirements to “control” the cause of an epidemic.
“If public health finds that masks can control COVID-19 and prevent it from being communicated to other members of the public, Colorado law gives public health authority to require masks,” Tom stated.
Under CRS 25-1-506(3)(b)(VI): “public health can establish, maintain and enforce isolation and quarantine orders and exercise physical control over the person and property as necessary to maintain the isolation/quarantine order.”
Tom said, “I would interpret that ‘establish/maintain’ gives public health broad authority to require people to participate in contact tracing since knowing who may be infected allows public health to establish and maintain isolation and quarantine orders on others who may be infected.”
Under CRS 25-1-516(1)(a): “It is unlawful for any person, association, or corporation and the officers thereof to:
a. Willfully violate, disobey, or disregard the provisions of the public health laws or the terms of any lawful notice, order, standard, or rule...”
A violation of the statute is a class one misdemeanor, Tom said.
Violations of a public health order can be enforced as follows:
• C.R.S. § 25-1-112 provides authority for the district attorney, at the request of the public health or the local health department to bring civil or criminal actions.
• C.R.S. § 25-1-514 provides authority for the district attorney to bring civil and criminal actions at the request of the county or district public health director.
In addition, the county and public health could seek administrative remedies associated with licensing procedures.
Potential remedies include taking actions to revoke a license or fail to renew a license based on violation of public health orders, Tom said.
Local boards and governing bodies that issue licenses would determine the enforcement action to be taken.
Evidence that can be presented to a board or governing body can come from law enforcement investigation or other sources.
Legal authority to act on license revocation or failure to renew would come from the codes or statutes that govern the issuance of the license.
Key licenses that may be affected by failure to comply include: Business licenses, retail food licenses and liquor licenses.
Finally, an ex-parte restraining order to enforce a violation of a public health order or quarantine order could also be pursued, Tom stated.
An ex-parte restraining order means one party can request the court issue a restraining order without notifying the opposing party.
An ex-parte order can be quick. If an order is issued the court would have a hearing within 14 days to hear or take evidence, Tom stated.
While having the assistance of law enforcement would be helpful, such as writing a report, testifying in court and issuing a citation, it is not necessary for us to start any enforcement procedure, Tom said.
Most likely, we would start with an ex-parte restraining order and then follow-up with potential civil/criminal enforcement, he said.
