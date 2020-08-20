Liz Barnaby, the new director of the Grove, Avery-Parsons Elementary’s preschool, brings with her a lifelong love of working with children and a desire to build a staff family at the school.
Originally from a small town in Kansas, Barnaby has taught in grades 3-6 in her 13 years of education experience.
Previous to taking the position at the Grove, Barnaby taught third grade and was an assessment coordinator at Columbine Elementary School in Woodland Park.
She moved her family from the Front Range to Chaffee County in May, and immediately fell in love with BV’s small town feel.
“My husband and I always said that we would retire here, so when the job opportunity came open, I thought, you know, I’m just going to give it a shot and applied,” Barnaby said. “During my interview, on the wall in the board office is this aerial photo of this dinner that you guys do where the whole street is closed and everyone’s eating together. I grew up in the best small town in America, and having that opportunity for my children was really the driving force of us deciding to come.”
Barnaby said that, for growing kids, “The values that a small town can teach you are just impeccable. There’s nothing like it.”
Growing up, Barnaby wanted to be a pediatrician, but pivoted when a high school teacher told her she’d do well in education.
She enjoys working with younger students, she said, because “I just feel that they’re so loving.”
“Kids at that age group are really funny and forgiving all at once. At that age group you really get to see their personalities and individual self starting to come out.”
Barnaby got into the administrative side of things while teaching in Kansas, where “I had an administrator there who just really empowered me and saw my leadership skills and he started giving me opportunities to grow myself.”
“I got an opportunity to learn how to train teachers, which I loved,” she said. “Still being able to empower teachers and having a leadership role teaching teachers was where I got started.”
Coming into her first semester as director of the Grove, Barnaby said “I am a huge believer in developing a relationship with your students and having a classroom family, so taking that classroom family and putting it into the new staff I get to work with is probably my biggest goal for the school year.
“Taking it from being a classroom family to being a staff family and being a collective when making decisions,” she said.
So far, she’s been meeting with members of her new staff family.
“I’ve really just been learning about the Grove’s history and philosophy on teaching and learning, I’ve reached out to staff and made connections just by having open conversations about the school year and just spending time getting to know each other and things about our personal lives and families,” Barnaby said. “Moving a family here and not knowing anyone is a little scary, but they’ve just been so supportive of me and the decisions I’ve been making. I’ve really connected with a lot of people already just because they’re so open and fun and I can already feel their passion for their job.”
