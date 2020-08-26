Great Sand Dunes National Park officials announced the closure of 100 yards surrounding Upper and Lower Sand Creek lakes and 100 yards on both sides of Sand Creek from where it exits each of the lakes and extends 5 miles downstream.
Closure will begin at midnight Aug. 30 and remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 5.
The reason for the closure is to assist in the restoration of Rio Grande cutthroat trout to their native waters, a project that began in 2004 with the assistance of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the National Park Service and Trout Unlimited.
The Sand Creek drainage will be treated to remove all existing fish from the drainage through the use of a natural chemical.
CPW will use boats and work along the creek and shorelines to apply this chemical. As a result the water will temporarily be non-potable to drink or use.
To allow them unimpeded access and to complete the project the closure is being established under the authority of Title 36, Code of Federal Regulations, § 1.5 (a)(1) Closures and Public Use Limits.
Trails in the area will remain open and signage will be posted at trailheads and along trail junctions to ensure visitors are aware of these restrictions.
Great Sand Dunes asks visitors to plan accordingly to ensure they are carrying enough potable water during this timeframe as filtering from creeks and lakes in the closure area is not an option.
If all goes as planned, the fish restoration project will conclude in the fall of 2021 when Rio Grande cutthroat trout will be stocked in their native waters.
