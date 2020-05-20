A grass fire that was quickly contained on the west side of U.S. 24 south of Buena Vista Monday morning is believed to have been caused by a discarded cigarette butt, Chaffee County Fire Protection District chief Robert Bertram said.
The fire spread to 1.88 acres on the steep slope immediately south of CR 320, near the southern end of the Central Colorado Regional Airport runway.
Fire crews were dispatched to the fire at 12:07 p.m., Monday, and contained the fire within 30 minutes, monitoring for hot spots until about 5 that afternoon, Bertram said.
“It was a busy afternoon for us,” Bertram said. “While we still had crews on scene there, we sent a brush truck up to Lake County to assist on a fire up near (Mount Elbert) Forebay.”
Bertram said Tuesday that a Red Flag Warning would likely be declared later in the week, the first one of the year for this area.
“Things are dry, it’s hot, there’s not much moisture, so the potential for fires to get going is out there. People need to be cognizant of what they’re doing.”
