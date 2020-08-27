Gov. Jared Polis officially extended an executive order requiring bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at a certain time Friday, but extended that time from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Polis said he hopes to move last call to midnight within a month, depending on COVID-19 trends.
“It’s important restaurants and bars observe social distancing protocols,” Polis said. “There’s no fooling the math. If there’s huge outbreaks, that means we can’t handle those activities.”
Polis said epidemiological data, including data from contact tracing, and other scientific studies are guiding his decisions on last call and other coronavirus-related actions.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 recorded across the state since March was up to 55,143 Monday, with 1,918 deaths reported among those who tested positive for the virus.
