The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association kicked off its annual fundraiser on Saturday, National Public Lands Day, honoring some of it’s volunteers while raising money to support its mission. The fundraiser, along with the organization’s Environmental Hero Awards, are being held online this year.
“We’re trying a virtual event in lieu of doing something in person,” said GARNA executive director Dominique Naccarato. “It’s a way to bring the community together, make people aware of what we do and raise funds.”
The online celebration of local environmental heroes is meant to ignite hope in our community and inspire others to become environmental stewards, according to a press release.
Long-time volunteer and activist, Denny Arter of Salida will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for over 20 years of service to GARNA.
For the first time, GARNA will also give out three additional awards that align with GARNA’s three pillars of activism: Stewardship (Mike Conlin of Leadville), Sustainability (Jacy Doumas of Buena Vista) and Education (Keith Krebs of Nathrop).
“We really wanted to show the work done in the three pillars GARNA operates in, plus we had so many awesome volunteers to recognize,” Naccarato said. “Every single one of (the winners) is passionate about the environmental health of the valley and they just give and give their time and energy.”
The online event is also GARNA’s main fundraiser and it’s goal is to raise $20,000 this year, about half of what it brought in last year. “We lowered our goal this year, recognizing businesses won’t be able to give as much,” Naccarato said. “We’re really looking for our donors to support us,” adding that the donations are, “critical for projects next year and critical for all of the on the ground stewardship work.”
The money will support all of the work GARNA does in the valley, from youth programming to administering the Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Byway and everything in between.
People can donate to the fundraiser at garna.org.
Videos on the award winners and other contents is also on the website.
“GARNA reaches over 45,000 residents and visitors per year with messages about sustainability, conservation, and responsible enjoyment of our local natural resources,” Naccarato said. “Our work wouldn’t happen without broad community collaboration and hard-working volunteers.”
Each of the Environmental Hero Award recipients will also receive a functional, sustainable, one-of-a kind award handcrafted by Mark Rittman of The Maverick Potter.
“We had to get creative this year, but hope our online celebration will honor these heroes, and engage the community and allow them to support our work,” Naccarato said.
Contributions from sponsors Freeport-McMoran, Eclipse Real Estate and Property Management, LaGree’s Food Stores and local individual donors are helping to make the event possible. Through a matching program utilizing contributions from local businesses, GARNA hopes to multiply the impact of individual donations. Those who participate in social media and online events will also be entered into a drawing for packages including donated items and experiences like vacation stays at unique local venues, gift certificates to restaurants and more.
“I’m really excited to honor the awardees; they say a lot about our organization and our work,” Naccarato said. “I hope people can join us on the 10th.”
People can register to join the virtual awards ceremony at http://bit.ly/GARNAHeroAwards.
“The Environmental Hero Awards shine a light on GARNA’s many volunteers, supporters and partner organizations who are critical to the progress we have achieved,” said Lisa Martin, Board Chair. “GARNA depends on our supporters and allies to work together to create positive change. With the rapid increase in outdoor recreation, influx of new residents and building permits, and large-scale public lands issues including climate change, GARNA’s work is more important than ever. Our hope is that together, you will help create a community of public lands lovers that will prevail to future generations.”
