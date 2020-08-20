Buena Vista High School’s new principal, Jon Ail, brings 20 years of education experience to his role as head of the school in BV, where he says he hopes to stay for the rest of of his career.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Ail cites years of experience teaching math as experience “that has helped me, undoubtedly, as a principal. To know how teachers think and feel, to know what’s important to them and to know where I want to push and where I don’t want to push, to maybe take a step back,” Ail said.
Ail taught in his native Pennsylvania after graduating college with a degree in mathematics for a year before moving out to Colorado, where he taught in the Boulder Valley School District. Then he relocated to Kansas, where he met his wife Tara, who is also starting with the Buena Vista School District this semester as a 4th grade teacher at Avery-Parsons Elementary.
Most recently, Ail was the principal at Skyview Academy for 4 years, where he had taught math for 3 years.
“I know principals who didn’t teach, or didn’t teach for very long, and honestly, I don’t know how they do it,” Ail said. “Being in the classroom is invaluable to being a leader of teachers.”
It was love at first sight for the Ails when they first came to Buena Vista to interview for the principal position. They had been to mountain towns surrounding BV, but never this town itself.
“When we drove out here, we saw the small town and we met the people, and we knew this is the job that we wanted,” Ail said. “So I withdrew from everything else I had applied for and pursued this one and decided this is where we want to be. My wife felt the same way.”
Ail has attended several summer baseball games ahead of the coming school year, and his experiences meeting families and students have only grown his excitement for his new job.
“It’s just been a great opportunity to talk with some students, some parents, some staff members. It’s been great. Everyone I met was so warm and polite. The students that I’ve talked to got me really excited,” Ail said. “I can’t help but feel like this is going to be such a great student body. The parents were really kind. Some of them talked for 30-40 minutes, not really pressing me on school issues at all, but just talking about who they were and asking who I was.”
Ail said he was attracted to the Buena Vista School District because of the district’s focus on educating the “whole child.”
“It’s not just about sports, it’s not just about extracurriculars, or academics, it was the commitment to all of those,” Ail said. “We want students to be strong academically, yes, but we also want students to be well-rounded. I could sense that commitment to a strong social life, developing other activities and electives.”
Ail said that he believes the best way he can serve his students as principal is by supporting the school’s teachers – the ones in the classrooms developing strong relationships with students.
“I also know how important it is to have relationships with students, especially in a small high school,” he said. “So I try to stay visible in the hallways when I can, I try to have an open door policy, even with students, so if they need to meet with me, if they have questions, I want to make sure that I find time to do that.
“I want to make sure the students have an opportunity to get to know me and who I am and what I do. I don’t want to ever just feel like “The Principal” to the students or to the parents or to the community. I’m available, and I try to do that in whatever capacity that I can.”
Getting to know the student body might take longer than usual under COVID-19 related conditions, with no opportunity to bring the whole school together in an assembly and with faces partially covered by masks, “but I’m trying to remain optimistic that I can get to know my students and my staff personally this year, Ail said.
“I don’t know what that’s going to look like, but I’m going to keep trying and I’m going to do what I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.