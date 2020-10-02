The next Central Colorado Humanist Science Sunday presentation Oct. 4 will examine the science of forecasting snowfall in Colorado this winter.
The program, How to Forecast Snow in the Mountains of Colorado and this winter’s snow outlook will be presented by meteorologist Joel Gratz.
Gratz is the founding meteorologist and Colorado forecaster for OpenSnow.com, a website and mobile app that provides snow forecasts and travel advice to over 2.5 million skiers and snowboarders annually.
Gratz will look at multiple forecasts for this winter and discuss if we should trust them. The program will dig deep into weather models and snow reporting data to understand how this information can be utilized to forecast snow in Colorado’s high mountains and to find the best powder.
Gratz graduated from Penn State with a degree in meteorology and then earned his MS and MBA from the University of Colorado. As a die-hard skier and powder seeker, he spent years studying local weather patterns and made his first public snow forecast in 2007 to an email list of 38 people.
In 2011, Joel left his day job to work on OpenSnow.com full time. The site has grown since then and now includes skiing weather forecasters across the country.
Gratz will also present information on the Open Summit app, which has forecasts for specific peaks for summer hikers.
The program is viewable on ZOOM beginning promptly at 10 a.m. Oct. 4.
Participants can find the link at centralcoloradohumanists.com or join the Zoom Meeting at:
Central Colorado Humanists sponsor Sunday Science presentations on the first Sunday of each month. Each presentation is informative and features a science topic understandable by both scientists and non-scientists. There will be an opportunity for audience questions after the presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.