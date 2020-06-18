DENVER – A dispute with the Buena Vista Sanitation District that began more than five years ago has worked its way through numerous courts and the latest development occurred last week.
The dispute stems from the sanitation district (BVSD) telling John Grove he would have to purchase an additional sewer tap at a cost of $5,300.
This account of what has occurred is taken from a decision issued last week by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver and from a decision in 2018 in the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
Grove began his legal fight in 2015, filing a case in small claims court. He contended that BVSD violated his constitutional rights and its own regulations by requiring him to purchase the tap.
A judge dismissed the case and ruled that the district was entitled to collect $7,041 from Grove to pay its attorney for defending against his case.
Later in 2015, Grove appealed the ruling to Chaffee County District Court. Judge Stephen Groome dismissed the case on grounds that Grove did not file the appeal until after the legal deadline for filing it had passed.
Grove, according to a judge of the federal district court in Denver, then began “a lengthy series of appeals” of Groome’s dismissal of Grove’s case.
For example, Grove asked the Colorado Supreme Court to consider one of his appeals. The high-court in 2016 denied his request.
That year the BVSD collected the $7,041.
Grove went back to state district court in 2017, and lost, and then went to the Colorado Court of Appeals in Denver and lost.
Then, in June of 2018 he filed a lawsuit in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado against the sanitation district, Groome and the state district court.
He claimed that the defendants had violated his constitutional right to due process. He also claimed Groome and BVSD had conspired against him to violate his right to equal protection under the law.
In December of 2018, a federal judge ruled against those claims and dismissed the case.
Not one to give up, Grove challenged that dismissal by taking it to the federal appeals court in Denver.
Last week, in a 12-page decision, judges of the appellate court ruled 3-0 against Grove’s appeal.
The federal courts’ decisions do not state where the sewer tap was to be placed.
