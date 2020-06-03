Chaffee County Fairgrounds will reopen its riding arenas to the public beginning today, with hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In keeping with Gov. Jared Polis’ executive orders, all groups and individuals will be asked to limit riding in arenas to 10 people at a time, according to a press release.
Fairgrounds management requires all visitors to honor social distancing protocols and use face coverings when interacting with fairgrounds staff or anyone outside their riding group. Arena riding time is managed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Fairgrounds meeting room space is available for groups of 10 or less by contacting Chaffee County Fairgrounds Event Manager Miki Hodge at mhodge@chaffeecounty.org.
State orders note that events and even moderate-size gatherings may contribute to spread of COVID-19.
“We are prepared to operate safely as we navigate the COVID-19 precautions required by the state,” Hodge said.
