The Chaffee County Fair Board and Chaffee County Public Health will meet to develop a plan for the 2020 Chaffee County Fair, following a discussion on the topic during the Chaffee County commissioners’ Tuesday meeting.
Also participating in the discussion were Ben Scanga, representing the Fair Board; Kurt Jones, the county’s Colorado State University Extension director; and Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom.
Scanga said right now the Fair Board would like to at least hold 4-H animal and project judging and the livestock auction, although he said they were looking at an online option for the auction.
Jones said he is waiting to see what the CSU Extension head office will decide concerning fairs statewide. He said they are looking at reopening the Extension office at the fairgrounds on June 1.
The group also discussed reopening the area for use by June 1, with Miki Hodge working on putting together a reservation system.
County engineer Gary Greiner reported he has been in negotiations with Colorado Department of Transportation and Otak Engineering for design services on the bridge in Granite.
The county had earmarked $300,000 for the project, and Greiner said, worst case, the county would pay $306,400 for the entire project, but best case could be much better, based on input from CDOT.
Commissioners met online with Perry Rodgers of the Society for Creative Anachronism in Pueblo about the Battlemoor gathering in Buena Vista planned for the July 4 weekend.
Rodgers said they estimate 300-400 people would attend, and Carlstrom said she didn’t think the county would be open to gatherings that large by that time.
Rodgers said he would have to discuss it with the group’s board but implied they would probably cancel the event.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a resolution opposing the Colorado Joint Budget Committee staff recommendation to suspend the senior citizens’ and disabled veterans’ real property tax homestead exemption.
