Buena Vista High School principal Kevin Denton announced that he would be leaving the position at the end of the year in an email to parents and and students last Friday.
“Due to a variety of personal and professional reasons, I will be stepping down as principal at the end of this year. While this is sooner than planned when we moved the family over here, we feel that the decision is best for our family at this time,” said Denton, who came on as head of BVHS in 2017.
Denton’s wife Lynelle, who came on as director of the Avery-Parsons Early School at the same time, will also be resigning from her position.
“I will be taking a year off from administration and working with an educational foundation to further design and develop a new high school set to open in the fall of 2021,” Denton said. “This is a good fit for what I am learning about my wiring as a leader. My wife will be pouring more into our family and continuing to work part time in the early childhood industry in some capacity.”
The district school board voted to accept both Kevin and Lynelle’s resignations at their Monday evening meeting.
The Dentons’ announcement comes during a period of high turnover at the administrative level for the Buena Vista school district.
In 2019, Chaffee County High School principal Mike Post resigned, and Avery-Parsons principal Tim Scott was placed on personal leave in May with only a few weeks left in the school semester.
The district is currently in the hiring process for the position as head of Avery-Parsons, which has been filled in the interim by former principal Judy Lynn.
CCHS is being headed by Christine Bailey, a former English teacher at the alternative high school.
Scott was also hired in 2017.
“Students, I especially will miss working with you. I never get to spend as much time with or get to know many of you as much as I would like. You are each one a special and unique gift to this world that never has before, nor ever will again be the same without you,” Denton said. “I always hope the best for you and that you would pursue the development of the best version of yourself you can through humility, hard work, curiosity and virtuous character.
“We still have a solid 3 months together so I hope we can make it the best ever. Lots of awesome things to look forward to as we finish the semester and celebrate the graduation of our senior class. I’m happy to talk with any of you, anytime my door is open,” he said.
