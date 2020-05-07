Colorado State Patrol is investigating a rollover crash on Trout Creek Pass yesterday afternoon that caused serious injuries to the driver and closed Highway 24 for approximately 45 minutes.
The crash occurred Wednesday on Highway 24, 11 miles east of Johnson Village, when a 2000 Subaru Legacy drifted off the right side of the roadway. The driver, 28-year-old Rochelle Chandler of South Jordan, Ut., then steered back onto the roadway, then over-corrected, CSP Corporal Kris Galyean said.
The Subaru rotated clockwise and traveled back off the right side of the roadway and down a steep embankment, Galyean said, striking multiple trees and rolling over multiple times.
Chandler was flown to St. Anthony's Hospital with serious injuries.
Drugs and alcohol are suspected to be a contributing factor, and the crash is still under investigation, Galyean said.
