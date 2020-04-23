Continuing school from home has been an interesting and challenging experience for the students of Buena Vista High School and Chaffee County High School.
“Distance learning for me is a lot of slipping from site to site, taking notes, reading, etc.,” says BVHS junior Kimber Saewert. “However, to be completely honest it’s nice to sit in my room in sweats with a cup of coffee and call it working.”
The sudden transition to distance learning under the COVID-19 quarantine has been easier for some than others.
On the one hand, there’s been less hurry to get to school in the morning and more time to relax and take things slowly, even a little extra time to sleep.
On the other hand, there is still plenty of work to do and approaching it from outside of the classroom isn’t always so simple.
“Frankly it’s hard to find motivation while being at home all day surrounded by more interesting and intriguing things to do,” says BVHS senior Lindsey Pratt. “Our teachers weren’t prepared for this, but that’s not their fault. Although it’s difficult to continue the same level of education, most are doing their best.”
Motivation becomes a key factor for many students learning from home, especially with so many new distractions surrounding them. Distance learning itself has become an exercise in responsibility.
“Being at home brings several new challenges. I have to figure out like how to motivate myself or how to do schoolwork with my family watching westerns loudly in the next room,” says CCHS junior Nashalla Love.
“It has been very hard to get the motivation to do school work when there is no one hanging over my shoulder and reminding me,” Love says. “I have had to figure out how to hold myself accountable for getting work done. I was used to the same schedule of school and work every day and it all suddenly changed.”
Certain assignments such as group projects have also been challenging in terms of coordination.
For some, like Love, communication has been fairly easy to deal with, especially communication with teachers. But not having direct contact when asking questions and receiving lessons can be more of an obstacle for others.
For CCHS sophomore D’Andre Ozuna, math is a favorite subject. He also enjoys being able to ask questions while working through assignments, but the separation from the teacher has made this subject more challenging, he says. Other tasks, like reading and writing, are much easier as they are normally done independently.
“For me, working independently was different than I expected, although it has been an experience that has been good for me … to know my full work ethic,” Ozuna says. “Distance learning is kind of fun, one that I would not recommend to others if they had a choice, but when I look back, I will never forget this experience.”
There is also a matter of not being surrounded by friends and peers. Social distancing has put a halt to the once-familiar, face-to-face contact with those seen every day.
“I am a very social person, so not going to school and being my extroverted self has been very different for me,” says BVHS junior Skylar Nacke. “I miss all my friends and teachers.”
Internet accessibility has also been a concern for some, including CCHS freshman Cassidy Cintron. “Distance learning for me is easier but it gets harder,” she says, “because not everyone has internet for distance learning. Because of that it has caused a lot of work for people trying to get internet and turn in their work than it is going to school to do the work and have it done.”
Getting out of school and having more breaks between work is nice, but the pressure of getting the work done and keeping up grades can be very stressful.
“I stare at this computer for 5 hours to get work done and have it done so that I don’t have to do more of it later,” Cintron says. “The impact that it has in my high school education is very bad … because it has made me do more work that I haven’t even got time to complete. I have three assignments that I am trying to finish and with the distance learning and with this, it impacts my education because it makes me have to do more work than I have to and I may not have it done and then I may have to redo it all over again.”
Even with the stress, the effect of distance learning hasn’t been entirely negative for the students. For some, it has even been more beneficial and easier to adapt to.
“It’s been really great to be able to sleep in and get my work done on my own schedule,” says Nacke. “To some people, having to go to school and having that structure is important in order to get their work done. But for me, so far I’ve been able to get everything turned in before the due date and in some classes to get ahead, which is something I wasn’t able to do very much in school.”
Saewert has also considered the positive impacts distance learning has had on her high school education, not just in learning but also in time management between school work and household chores as well as increased independence.
“I can complete a day’s work in a shorter amount of time and feel just as productive, and finally I’m gaining the ability to work harder on my own and prove that I don’t need someone right next to me to hold my hand through life,” she says.
As the end of the school year draws closer, many students feel they will continue to adapt to the mental, emotional and psychological challenges presented by the COVID-19 quarantine and distance learning.
They wish everyone to stay well in these uncertain times as they continue to get work done as best they can.
“I’m concerned that the remainder of the year will end without a connection with extracurricular groups as we send off our seniors,” Saewert says.
Saewert is also a member of the Trident Theatre Company and the BVHS Soundscapes Choir, and she is sad not to be a part of the traditional spring concert this year.
She is also disappointed that the musical production of “Into the Woods” was cancelled for the rest of the semester, but she remains grateful for their one chance to show on opening night.
“It’s been a real perspective challenger,” Pratt says. “I know that 20 years from now we’ll be the rare class that graduated in quarantine. We’ll be remembered more than others. At first, I was sad and felt stripped of the senior traditions we were promised. But throughout my years playing volleyball, I had a coach that challenged the way we think. He would always say, ‘Control the controllables.’ Coronavirus is uncontrollable. My thoughts now are that it has become evident who really cares and wants you to succeed.”
Last week, students questioned whether or not they will be back in their school building, Love was concerned about the schools opening too soon.
As a part-time custodian for the school district, she has seen how dirty the buildings can become.
“As much as I crave normal, I feel distance learning is best,” she says. “I worry a little about whether this is going to delay when I can graduate or not, but what we are doing is best in the long run and we will figure it somehow.”
“I think we should embrace our time to call the people we love and take time to do the things that bring us joy,” Pratt adds.
“I think we’ll look back on this time and be thankful for the slow before we speed back up to normal life.”
