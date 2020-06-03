The total number of deaths of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chaffee County rose to 19 with the May 24 death at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center of a 90-year-old man who had tested positive for the virus in early April, Chaffee County Public Health reported Friday.
Although this latest death was not directly caused by COVID-19, Public Health has included it in the county’s death data.
The number of those testing positive for or probable cases of COVID-19 in the county remains at 70, with most of those cases having recovered.
Public Health and HRRMC tested 44 individuals Thursday at the free community testing clinic.
Community testing will shift to 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays beginning this week for those who have been approved by Chaffee County Public Health.
CCPH encourages testing for:
• Any community member (or others who consider Chaffee County their medical home) who is showing symptoms.
• Any asymptomatic patient who has a known contact with a positive case or has traveled in an area with high rates of transmission.
• All health care workers, all first responders, all senior care facility workers and all essential workers who directly interact with the public while working, whether or not those individuals have symptoms or not.
Call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened, approved and scheduled for testing.
Those with severe respiratory symptoms are asked to contact their primary care provider directly.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data showed 25,613 positive or probable cases of COVID-19 through 4 p.m. Thursday.
There have been 1,436 deaths among those diagnosed with the virus. Of those 1,181 deaths were a direct result of COVID-19.
The state reported 477 outbreaks have occurred across the state in residential and commercial facilities.
