Chaffee County Public Health reported a seventh death due to COVID-19 Monday.
The death was also the sixth recorded for a resident of Columbine Manor Care Center, where 42 of Chaffee County’s 57 cases are centered.
Andrea Carlstrom, public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, said during her daily update on Facebook Live that 21 people in the county who tested positive for COVID-19 have reported they have recovered.
So far 369 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county. Of those, 299 tests came back negative. At the time of the report 18 tests were pending.
Statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday reported 10,106 total positive cases in 56 counties, with 1,880 hospitalizations and 449 deaths.
There have been 113 outbreaks at residential non-hospital facilities across the state, including Columbine Manor.
Carlstrom said efforts are underway to bring more testing capability to the county.
A symptom tracker tool on the state health department’s COVID-19 website has been launched, Carlstrom said, and locally Public Health is working to make sure their data does not overlap the state’s.
Carlstrom reminded the community that Solvista Health now has a series of online support groups including connecting with community members, parenting and relaxation.
To access the groups, call Heather at 719-275-2351, extension 2208.
Carlstrom addressed the end date for the current stay-at-home public health order restricting public movements and businesses.
The current local order will remain in effect until April 30, although the state order is scheduled to be lifted provisionally April 26.
Carlstrom said the county order will be reviewed as the end date approaches to determine next steps.
“Currently and in the upcoming days there is and will be a lot of discussion of lifting restrictions and reaching recovery,” Carlstrom said.
“Our county’s health and safety is our utmost priority. Rest assured we will be very thoughtful about what this looks like in Chaffee County.
“We will continue coordinating and collaborating with our municipalities and stakeholders to move forward with reopening when it is safe to do so.”
