A court appearance has been rescheduled to September for Dale Enck, an attorney from Buena Vista who was arrested earlier this year after being charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a person for whom he had power of attorney.
According to El Paso County District court dockets, Enck’s arraignment, previously scheduled for July 20, has been moved to Sept. 3 at 8:30 a.m.
According to a probable cause affidavit submitted Jan. 27 to El Paso County District Court, Enck was charged with crimes against an at-risk person, a Class 3 felony; crimes against at-risk person – theft, position of trust, a Class 4 felony; identity theft, a Class 4 felony; and theft, a Class 4 felony.
The Colorado Springs Police Department’s investigation of Enck began in August last year when a security analyst from Credit Union of Colorado told police that approximately $100,000 in checks had been written from the account of a 91-year-old Colorado Springs woman by her power of attorney, Enck, according to the affidavit submitted by CSPD financial crimes detective Dedra Worley.
In a September 2019 interview with the victim described in Worley’s affidavit, she told the detective she allowed Enck to use the money he needed “but did not think he would take it all.”
On the day of the interview, Worley said she was notified by an email from the victim’s adult daughter that Enck’s authority as power of attorney had been revoked.
Worley said the revocation document “specifically states (the victim) told Mr. Enck that he could withdraw money ‘for his personal use if he needed to,’” but expenditures Enck made were not acceptable needs.
The document alleges that these expenses included “investments in the stock market, family cruises, Ms. Carol Enck (his wife)’s PERA retirement service credits, the opening of a retail store, remodeling of their home, their children’s education and associated expenses and their daughter’s Disneyland wedding,” Worley said.
