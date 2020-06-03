As Chaffee County rolls into the first month of summer, the county public health department is continuing to move toward a full reopening with the announcement Monday that short term rentals would be able to begin taking guests again on June 1.
The latest Chaffee County Public Health order released Monday morning said that STRs, also known as Vacation Rentals by Owner (VRBOs) or AirBnBs, would be permitted to reopen once they had completed a safe business checklist and received a certification to reopen from Chaffee County Public Health.
STRs were not included in the variance that was requested by the Chaffee County Commissioners last month. It asked the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for permission to open up Chaffee County lodging businesses, as well as restaurants and other places of business, ahead of the reopening schedule laid out in the state’s Safer at Home Public Health Order.
STRs were included in the list of “critical infrastructure” businesses allowed to reopen in the state’s fourth amendment to the Safer at Home PHO issued on May 26.
In prior versions of the order, “private, short-term vacation-style rentals such as those arranged through an online hosting platform” were specifically excluded from the definition of hotels and places of accommodation.
“While we did submit a variance to the state to lift restrictions on short-term rentals here in Chaffee County without receiving a response, the statewide decision to reopen short-term rentals is a welcome one,” Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom said in the county PHO issued Monday.
Hotels and motels were allowed to begin reopening in Chaffee County last month.
The town of Buena Vista has issued 111 permits to operate a short term rental business so far in 2020. The town issued 94 such permits in 2019.
Certificates of safety will be issued through email and will need to be placed in a visible location for guests to view. Health and safety requirements include:
• Owners and managers are encouraged to provide non-contact check in such as coded entry or keyless entry;
• Owners and managers will post current Chaffee County Public Health directives such as mask requirements, social distancing, etc. Contact information for local healthcare options will also be prominently posted;
• Owners and managers will communicate with guests prior to arrival and ask them to stay home if they are sick. If a guest is showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 while in a STR, they will be directed to self-report to the Chaffee County Public Health. The STR will be cleaned and disinfected according to the guidelines listed below. Owners/managers will observe all HIPPA laws when dealing with any medical information;
• Guests are asked to remove shoes outside the door;
• All house manuals are updated to include COVID-19 information as provided by the CDC;
• Housekeepers are asked to wear masks as well as gloves when working;
• Properties will be properly ventilated during the cleaning process with doors and windows open;
• Housekeepers are instructed to wash their hands thoroughly before and after each cleaning;
• Housekeepers will use disposable paper towels and disinfectant wipes and dispose of them properly after each cleaning. If reusable products are used then they are to be machine-washed at the highest heat setting;
• All surfaces are to be cleaned first and then disinfected;
• Disinfectants should be diluted bleach solutions, cleaning products with at least 70% alcohol, or common disinfectants registered by the EPA;
• Focus for disinfecting is on frequently touched surfaces such as light switches, doorknobs, remote controls, faucet and appliance handles, as well as seating, kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms;
• Sofa, rugs, drapes and other soft or porous surfaces should be cleaned removing dirt and grime first and then disinfected with appropriate cleaners;
• All linens will be washed at the highest heat setting recommended by the manufacturer, including bedspreads, bed sheets, mattress covers, hand and bath towels, kitchen towels, and blankets. Gloves are to be worn when handling dirty laundry;
• Clean and disinfect laundry baskets and hampers with each turnover;
• Empty and disinfect the vacuum cleaner along with other appliances such as the dishwasher and washing machine;
• All extra linens should be locked up and away from guest access;
• All condiments, spices, and food provided by the STR or left behind by other guests will be removed;
• Additional consumable products such as toilet paper, paper towels, and trash bags will be provided to negate the need for additional shopping trips.
• Hand sanitizer soap will be provided at each faucet (bathrooms and kitchen).
• Reservations will be made 24 hours between guests if owners/property managers are able to clean and disinfect, as permissible. If owners are unable to clean and disinfect according to the above-listed standards, then reservations will be made 72 hours between guests, as permissible.
