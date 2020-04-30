As the state’s safer-at-home model rolls out per the latest Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment order, Chaffee County Public Health is working on a similar order to take effect in the county beginning Friday.
In her biweekly COVID-19 update on Facebook Live, Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said she has been working with the county legal team to explore what the county’s upcoming order will look like.
Carlstrom said they are taking into account other orders issued across the state as the state moves away from the stay-at-home model.
Even with rollout of less stringent precautions, Carlstrom said under safer-at-home policy, everyone is still encouraged to stay home as much as possible, leaving only for very specific tasks.
Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should still stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
Carlstrom said everyone must continue to wear a cloth facial covering and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet.
Recreation should be done close to home, no more than 10 miles away.
Carlstrom said people should continue to limit interactions to members of one household, although having gatherings of no more than 10 people is permissible under the state order.
“Safer at home is not an opportunity to leave the house whenever you feel like it,” Carlstrom said.
“The time will come that we can all rejoin each other and participate in the activities that we really miss, especially after a long duration like this. But if we keep it up we can do that sooner rather than later,” she said.
The current local order, in effect through today, will be reviewed and amended as needed to keep everyone safe, Carlstrom said.
Last week, she said, Chaffee County shared its plan for a phased-in approach to reopening under the safer-at-home model.
Businesses and services are not required to reopen if they do not feel comfortable doing so. For many this will be a very gradual and slow process. Offering curbside delivery and other creative low-risk alternatives is strongly suggested, she said.
The latest industry guidance will be provided when it is available, and resources for businesses are available at covid.colorado.gov/covid-19-state-directory.
“Please know that if you do not slowly ease back into opening, we will unfortunately go back to square one. Nobody wants that,” Carlstrom said.
The state has identified three levels of response to COVID-19: Stay at home, safer at home and protect our neighbors.
As the state and Chaffee County phase out of the most restrictive level, Carlstrom warns fluctuation between levels may be needed to recover from future outbreaks while consistently protecting vulnerable populations and economic growth and sustainability.
“If at any time the disease transmission significantly increases, we will have to take steps back,” she said.
Safe at home is not a time for vacation, Carlstrom stressed.
The public must continue distancing, wearing masks, using proper sanitation and sterilization, increasing ventilation when appropriate to do so, washing hands and “most importantly taking COVID-19 seriously.”
Chaffee County continues to be closed to visitor tourism and leisure until further notice, Carlstrom said.
Reports have been coming in that there are people in the area from out of the county and out of state.
While some of them may have received an exemption through Chaffee County Public Health, Carlstrom said she is sure most of them have not.
“We are doing our best with the limited resources that we have locally to follow up when we are made aware of these situations,” Carlstrom said, adding she discovered one Wednesday morning on her morning run and connected to law enforcement to share what she observed.
“The point of all this is to minimize the risk of COVID-19 here locally, and we are certainly doing that by reducing the number of visitors here at any given time,” she said.
Enforcement is a huge challenge, Carlstrom said, but Public Health is working with law enforcement, municipalities and other stakeholders to find creative ways to enforce the local order.
