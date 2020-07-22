Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously to pass a temporary policy mandating the use of masks while on county property or within six feet of a county employee and to report travel to COVID-19 ‘hot spots.’
Commissioners will revisit the policy during their July 21 meeting, with hopes of getting some feed back from department heads and other employees.
Commissioner Greg Felt referred to it as a “living document,” and said he expects changes to be made to it as time goes on. The mandate is active through the end of the year, but can be changed, cancelled or extended if necessary.
Assistant county attorney Chip Mortimer reported that the Sleeping Indian Mobile Home Park, 29320 CR 361, was under contract with a new buyer. Mortimer suggested that the monthly updates were no longer necessary, now that the property has been cleaned up to some degree and sold. He said he would let the commissioners know if and when there were any changes to the property.
Commissioners discussed the two vacancies on the Planning Commission, left by the resignations of Mike Allen and Molly Chilson.
This leaves the commission with seven members.
Felt said he would like to hold off until the end of the year, once the new county comprehensive plan was finished, to fill the positions. Commissioners Rusty Granzella and Keith Baker agreed.
Commissioners spoke with Joel Benson, Buena Vista special projects manager, to discuss an intergovernmental agreement between the county and Buena Vista regarding a review process for developments which are in the county but also within the Buena Vista 3-mile planning area.
Benson said he was concerned about developments with long culs-de-sac that cannot be connected into the town’s road system.
Commissioners agreed to table the IGA until July 21 to allow the legal department to review it.
Other items the commissioners unanimously approved include:
• The final plat for the Arkansas Valley Business Park major subdivision, phase 2.
• Release of the lot sales restrictions for the Kalivoda Rural Open Space incentive.
• Release of the lot sales restrictions for Centerville Ranch, phase 1, filing 1.
• Assigning the Chaffee County 2020 Private Activity bonds to Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.
• Acceptance of the application, and setting a 2-mile neighborhood and a hearing for July 21 for the Browns Canyon Brewing Company application for a brew pub at 23850 U.S. 285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.