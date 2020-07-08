Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved the final resolution amending the fee scheduled for vacation rentals by owners and short-term rentals during their meeting Tuesday.
The original fee proposal was $500 for initial and renewal fees. The new resolution sets the initial fee at $250 and the yearly renewal fee at $150.
Short-term rental owners will be required to self-certify their fire safety requirements, which include smoke detectors in each room, fire extinguishers and marked exits.
Debby Fesenmeyer, with the county finance department, said this program has allowed the county to contact a lot more of the owners who do not live in the area and has also helped address sales tax compliance.
Before the vote, Commissioner Greg Felt said, “I voted against the proposed changes originally, because I felt we should have stuck with the original proposal. As we continue to modify and record how this goes, I’m going to support this. I think everyone at the county did a good job pulling it together.”
In other business, Miki Hodge, Chaffee County Fairgrounds event coordinator, announced that through the use of the state’s “Safer at Home” guidelines, the fairgrounds had set recommended guidelines for reopening.
The commissioners voted unanimously to endorse the guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.