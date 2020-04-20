Colorado households that received but haven’t responded to the 2020 census should expect a paper questionnaire by April 30.
Those households can respond online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or return the questionnaire by mail in the enclosed envelope.
“A good census count is valuable for many reasons,” said April Obholz Bergeler, census coordinator in Chaffee County. “The census results play into how many seats Colorado will get in the House of Representatives. Census numbers also guide how federal dollars will flow into communities. And local governments use the census for public safety and emergency preparedness and other critical services.
“Just last year, we were in a state of emergency with the Decker Fire. Today, our local government officials are working around the clock to keep us safe from COVID-19. Every count can make a difference in helping our county to secure a bright, safe, solid future.”
Through Wednesday, Chaffee County had a 41.1 percent self-response rate. Salida had a self-response rate of 51.4 percent, followed by Buena Vista at 29.1 percent and Poncha Springs at 16.9 percent.
One of the reasons why Poncha Springs does not have a higher self-response rate is because the town is in a hand-delivery area and the Census Bureau has delayed field operations due to COVID-19.
Statewide, 53.3 percent of Colorado households have self-responded to the 2020 census, ranking 11th in the nation. Minnesota has the highest response rate at 59.2 percent, followed by Iowa (55.7), Michigan (55.7), Nebraska (55.7), Wisconsin (55.7), Utah (55.1), Washington (55.1), Virginia (54.6), Kansas (54.2) and Illinois (53.9). The national self-response rate is currently 49.4 percent.
The Census Bureau is currently taking steps to reactivate field data collection operations after June 1. Later this year, the bureau plans to send census takers to visit households that have not yet responded to help them complete questionnaires.
The current deadline is Aug. 14.
