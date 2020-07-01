The Colorado Mountain College board of trustees approved a lease of the college’s campus building in Buena Vista to Mountain BOCES, a partnership of four Central Colorado school districts, for administrative purposes.
Mountain BOCES (Board of Cooperative Educational Services) is a collaboration between the school districts in Buena Vista, Salida, Lake County and Park County. The non-profit is governed by a five-person board of representatives from each member school district’s board of directors, as well as from CMC.
BVSD’s delegate to the Mountain BOCES board, Brett Mitchell, is also the BOCES board’s president.
“This move will certainly be advantageous to the BV school district, but it also makes the BOCES centrally located to provide for the best in-person service to all of its district,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said that Mountain BOCES had signed a 5-year lease with CMC for use of the building, which will be utilized in part as a space for continuing education classes for staff at the four school districts.
“This is a great central location for serving our member school districts in Chaffee, Lake and Park counties,” said Wendy Wyman, the incoming executive director of Mountain BOCES and the former superintendent of Lake County schools. “The building offers us opportunities to expand and grow our professional development offerings in an environment that is conducive to adult learning. We are looking forward to moving into our new location.”
Rachel Pokrandt, the vice president and campus dean of CMC Leadville and the college’s representative on the Mountain BOCES board, said, “The Buena Vista campus building has been under-utilized for many years and this is a way for the college to increase the use of the building in a way that supports multiple communities while also ensuring that CMC is continuing to offer classes to our students in Buena Vista. Mountain BOCES is a strong partner with the college, and we are delighted that the building will now be used to make an even greater impact on educational excellence in the area.”
The CMC building in BV has been unused since last year.
