Chaffee County commissioners announced that all county offices will remain closed until at least Aug. 4 as the COVID-19 health situation is re-evaluated.
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell said the clerk’s office will continue serving the public as they have been doing.
Title transfer paperwork can be dropped off in the ballot box outside the courthouse at 104 Crestone Avenue, and in Buena Vista at 112 Linderman Avenue.
All vehicle renewals will be completed online, through the mail to PO Box 699, Salida, CO 81201, or by dropping them in one of the above mentioned ballot drop-boxes.
Many motor vehicle services, including renewals, tab replacements, address updates, request a duplicate title, and estimate new registration fees can be completed online at MyDMV.colorado.gov.
All documents recorded by the clerk and recorder are available to search at iCounty.org for free.
Other recording questions can be addressed to 719-530-5602. For election and voting questions, please call 719-530-5604.
Staff is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
E-mail can also be sent to LMitchell@chaffeecounty.org.
The Salida office can be reached at 719-539-4004, Buena Vista at 719-395-8296 for questions or clarifications.
