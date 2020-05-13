Chaffee County High School will hold its graduation ceremony beginning at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 20, at the east end of Main Street around the CCHS campus.
Like BVHS’s graduation ceremony, the CCHS ceremony will be more automobile-oriented in the social distancing era.
Families will stage in Paul’s Lot, the large parking area just east of Main Street, and will move up East Main Street in a line toward the intersection with Beldan Street.
“They’ll all be in order and the graduate and the car behind them will come up and stop. We’ll have a photographer come up and take their picture in front of the CCHS sign in their cap and gown. They’ll go over to a table, get their diploma,” CCHS principal Christine Bailey told the Buena Vista school board. “Then they’ll hop back in their car, drive through the Avery-Parsons parking lot and out through Piñon Street. At that point, any family or friends can wait out there and say hi and hopefully social distance.”
