County public health orders supersede those issued by the state of Colorado.
Although the county has mostly been following Gov. Polis’s lead in rolling out COVID-19 policies, Chaffee County’s “Safer at Home” transition is more gradual than the reopening schedule presented in the state’s latest executive order.
Colorado Executive Order 20-28:
April 27: Stay at Home order expired.
May 1: Non-critical retail and limited personal services may reopen.
May 4: Non-critical office-based businesses may reopen with up to 50 percent of their employees.
CCPH release on Apr. 24:
May 1: Salons, tattoo parlors, dog grooming, massage therapy, non-permitted construction, libraries, retail, personal trainers, art galleries, real estate may open.
May 16: Restaurants and bars, spas and hot springs, gyms and fitness facilities, faith-based congregations of 10 or less may open.
