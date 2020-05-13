Last Friday, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners approved a request for a variance to the State of Colorado’s Safer at Home public order on COVID-19 business closures, which, if approved by the state, would allow the county to pursue its own gradual reopening schedule.
The Buena Vista board of trustees voted in a special online meeting the day before to endorse the request, which would allow the county to open according to the three-phase plan presented by the Chaffee County Public Health Department last month.
While the county’s plan enables restaurants to reopen, if they feel comfortable doing so May 15, the state’s Safer at Home order does not provide an opening date for restaurants.
If the variance request is denied by the Colorado Department of Public Health, those businesses scheduled for reopening under Phase 2 of the county’s plan, “those businesses will not be able to open,” CCPH director Andrea Carlstrom said.
The state department of public health is requiring an application “certifying that the county has low case counts and/or can document 14 consecutive days of decline in COVID-19 cases reported in the county and presenting a COVID-19 suppression plan approved by the county public health department, all hospitals in the area, and a majority of county commissioners.”
“While the phased approach we have is reasonable, there is a chance that the state will not lift the restrictions by our target dates. Therefore, we are being proactive,” Carlstrom said. “If they approve our variance, then certain industries can start opening, hopefully by the dates were are hopeful for.
“It is tough, because the state has not given us much to work on in regard to safe opening dates. They are looking at the state as a whole, and we are looking at our community’s data,” she said.
Two counties have been granted variances so far, according to the state health department’s website – Eagle and Mesa.
While the Phase 2 date put forward in Chaffee County’s reopening schedule represented a “best guestimate based on the information we had at the time” of when businesses would be allowed to reopen, the actual date “will depend on when we get approval,” Carlstrom said. “I have a group of retail food establishment stakeholders who would be part of that process. However, we have been aiming for a mid-May gradual reopening.”
Closure of the lodging industry is not part of the state order, and their reopening doesn’t hinge on whether the variance request is approved in the same way that bars and restaurants are. The county is “working on a gradual way to open hotels and motels,” Carlstrom said.
The county’s three-phase plan had lodging, as well as tourism outfitters, opening on June 1.
While not strictly necessary, the board of commissioners sought the approval of the county’s three municipalities as a show of unanimity to strengthen the variance application.
“What we’re trying to do is have some soft openings before the state allows it,” said Buena Vista Mayor Duff Lacy at the head of last Thursday’s special meeting to discuss the variance request. “Basically, when we watched the presentation by Gov. Polis, his timeline, one, two and three, gave us the inclination that we were going to be able to open restaurants, to a degree, at like 50 percent, on the 15th. But then he came back the next day and refined that and said ‘that will be determined.’ So, it was almost like a statement out of hand and everybody took it as verbatim, ‘Hey, we get to open on the 15th,’ and it really didn’t work in that way. It’s still pending on the state allowing that.”
Lacy said that the county’s variance request was based in part on Mesa County’s request, which was approved, with details changed to better fit Chaffee County.
“There are no defined dates in this variance, and the state has not provided dates either. That’s the unknown,” BV town administrator Phillip Puckett said. “In the meetings with the business owners, specifically for restaurants and for lodging, everyone wants a date so they can properly plan. Right now the state has given no dates.
“Our county order has targeted June 1 for some of this stuff, however that’s still undefined a bit,” Puckett said. “I know restaurants have latched onto a May 15, May 16; but that is nowhere in any plans. It’s just been kind of a goal, if you will … The county, if this is granted, the next step would be for the county to start to define those dates.”
The board was largely in favor of the draft variance they reviewed Thursday. Devin Rowe, the only trustee to vote against authorizing Mayor Lacy to sign the variance, expressed concern that opening Chaffee County for tourism while much of the rest of the state is closed may draw even more people to BV, increasing the chance of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
“The way I see it, I think all of this is great, and I think that all of these restrictions and ideas are great, but I do not see this working out if we were to open before the rest of the state. I feel like it would be reckless for us to have all of these businesses open. It would just pull everyone here,” Rowe said.
Trustee Dave Volpe said, “It seems to me that our trailheads are full, the trails are full, the river’s full, the woods are full. I have concerns with enforceability and accountability with this document, but I do agree with the concept, especially given our current infection rate.
“My point is that these people are here, we need to let them spend some money here, and doing it in a slight fashion in the beginning is the only way we’re going to figure out how we’re going to do this as time goes on,” he said.
Under the requested variance and state guidelines, restaurants have to take extra precautions, like requiring all employees to cloth wear masks, requiring customers to wear masks until they reach their table, not allowing people to wait in the lobby and implementing a reservation system, The Mountain Mail reported from Friday’s meeting of the BOCC.
Carlstrom also mentioned maximizing outdoor seating with proper distancing, limiting group parties to 10 people and encouraging take-out and curbside pickup.
Bars would remain closed under the request, Carlstrom said. Bars attached to restaurants would also remain closed unless they could maintain safe distancing.
Restaurant capacity would be assessed every 2 weeks. Commissioner Rusty Granzella asked if the capacity could be assessed weekly and Carlstrom said the 2-week frame would follow the incubation period and allow them to assess how the actions have impacted health.
The county is also considering allowing hotels and motels to reopen at a limited capacity. The state has them listed as critical businesses and it was the county that decided to close them previously.
“We’re looking at systematic ways to slowly open hotels and motels,” Carlstrom said.
The commissioners, however, decided not to add short-term rentals, like houses, to the request even though two owners in the meeting said they pose fewer risks than hotels.
“It’s not that we don’t have full confidence they can provide safe lodging,” Carlstrom said during the meeting. “Our grave concern is if we open too soon, the county is inundated with visitors and we don’t have the capacity to keep the community healthy.”
Mountain Mail reporter Cody Olivas contributed to this report.
