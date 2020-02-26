The town of Buena Vista was awarded a $350,000 grant from the Colorado Aeronautical Board for maintenance and repair of the Central Colorado Regional Airport’s runway.
The board announced its slate of approved grants for the Colorado Discretionary Aviation Grant Program last week, ranging in size from $40,000 to $600,000.
Buena Vista’s airport was one of 21 regional airports that received grants in the 2020 cycle. Total state funding for the grants amounted to over $6 million.
Seventy-six percent of the funds awarded – going to 15 out of the 21 airports receiving grants – went to pavement maintenance projects, said a news release from David Ulane, the director of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division.
The grants are funded though state taxes collected on aviation fuel sold in the state.
Airport manager Jack Wyles said that he would be meeting with Dibble Engineering to discuss the specifics of the runway maintenance project.
Airport operations specialist Chandra Swanson calculated that the airport’s revenue from sources other than fuel sales was $241,779 in 2019, with 81 percent of that coming from testing and training done by military groups, aircraft developers and parachuters looking to take advantage of the airport’s high altitude.
Swanson also estimated that testing at the airport generated $376,177 in economic activity in town as the personnel involved purchased lodging and food.
CCRA’s runway is the longest high-altitude runway in the state at 8,300 feet.
Its location made it ideal for use as a staging area for firefighting helicopters during the 2018 wildfire season, and its height above sea level has led to its use as a testing grounds for Italian helicopter manufacturer AgustaWestland, as well as a training area for high-altitude parachute jumpers.
Also last week, CDOT released the results of a study on the economic impact of Colorado’s airport system.
The study found that revenues across Colorado’s 70 public-use airports had grown by 30 percent from 2012 to 2018.
“Collectively, the airports are responsible for supporting $48.6 billion in business revenues, 345,661 jobs, $16.2 billion in payroll and $27 billion in value-added,” said Ulane in a news release.
According to data from the study, CCRA saw a 382.4 percent change in business revenue between 2012 and 2018.
In 2013, the CDOT study calculated CCRA’s business revenues for 2012 at $3,079,000. In 2018, those revenues were calculated at $14,853,000.
