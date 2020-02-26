Spotty radio coverage is a daily concern for Lake County’s emergency responders. Buildings like St. Vincent Hospital and Lake County High School are often within a dead zone for the county’s Digital Trunked Radio System (DTRS); erratic coverage is also an issue on stretches of state highway in the southern and northern parts of the county.
“Often responders on patrol or on a call in one of these affected ares will not hear radio traffic of incoming calls,” Sheriff Amy Reyes told the Herald. “This is a major issue which impacts our residents’ safety and the safety of the tourists who come to visit our city and county every year.”
Radio coverage is set to improve soon, thanks to the construction of an emergency operations telecommunication hub, proposed for Lake County this summer.
Leadville City Council approved the hub’s conditional use permit earlier this month. The project includes a 70-foot DTR tower, a small equipment building and a generator and propane tank on a city-owned parcel at the top of E. 10th St, next to the Lake County Emergency Operations Center.
City Council also granted a height exemption for the tower, as the height limitation for the property’s Traditional Residential District zoning is 35 feet. Landscaping and an opaque fence are set to surround the latticed tower’s base; the tower itself will be painted to fit in with the East Side’s topography.
The chosen 10th St. location provides line of sight profile with the DTR tower on Hagerman Pass. The Hagerman tower, as well as one located on Granite Hill, are over 10 miles from Leadville’s city center and are not in line of sight with local emergency response buildings.
“This becomes an issue during routine work and critical incidents that may happen at any time to include active threat situations where communication is the most important tool available to our troopers and responding officers and deputies from the agencies tasked with providing public safety services in Lake County,” Colorado State Patrol Captain Jared Rapp said.
The proposed telecommunications hub is expected to improve DTRS radio coverage, the radio system mandated by the state, in Lake County from about 45% to 80%. Local agencies also use a Very High Frequency radio system.
If the hub is built, Lake County could rent space on the tower to commercial cell phone or internet providers. The 10th St. site also provides line of sight to areas in southern Lake County that could see a DTR tower in the future.
Reyes applied for funding from the Governor’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) to offset the cost of the hub’s construction. Lake County hopes to receive up to $1.5 million from OIT, in the form of grants the office disperses to partner with local governments on DTR sites.
If OIT agrees to partner with Lake County, the Board of County Commissioners would still be responsible for purchasing and constructing the tower. According to Reyes, this would cost the county about $60,000-80,000. The BOCC set aside funds for the project in the 2020 budget.
If Lake County is granted funding, the BOCC would own the tower and OIT would own the equipment.
