The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin re-striping pavement marking throughout Region 5 in southwest and south-central Colorado. Straight Stripe Painting, Inc. of St. George, UT has been selected for this project. Re-striping operations will begin June 1 and will continue through August.
The re-striping project will replace existing pavement markings and enhance highway striping on both asphalt and concrete pavements.
New yellow and white paint will improve visibility and help drivers stay in their lane; this will provide a safer roadway experience and highway system for the traveling public.
Please note striping operations are dependent on clear weather conditions. The targeted dates may fluctuate. Highways being re-striped and approximate dates include:
Southwest Colorado
• June 1-3: U.S. 491 Colorado/New Mexico State Line through Cortez and Dove Creek to Colorado/Utah State Line
• June 5: U.S. 160 Cortez to Mancos
• June 8: CO 145 Lizard Head Pass from to Mountain Village
• June 10: CO 62 from Placerville to Ridgway
• June 12-29: U.S. 550 from Colorado/New Mexico State Line to Durango, over Red Mountain Pass to Colona
South-central Colorado
• July 1-Aug. 3: U.S. 160 from Mancos through Durango, Pagosa Springs, over Wolf Creek pass to Alamosa and finishes on La Veta Pass
• Aug. 4-5: U.S. 285 from Alder over Poncha Pass to Johnson Village
• Aug. 7-15: U.S. 50 from the CO 114 intersection to Coaldale
• Aug. 17: U.S. 291 from Salida to the US 24 Intersection
• Aug. 18-20: U.S. 24 from Granite to Antero Junction (U.S. 24/U.S. 285 intersection)
Travelers will encounter re-striping operations Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph in work zones.
This is a swift moving, mobile operation. Although work zones will only be in place for a few hours, motorists are urged to use caution and watch for heavy equipment.
At times, through lanes and turn lanes may be temporarily closed to traffic causing brief travel delays.
Any temporary closures are to ensure the safety of the workers and the traveling public. Travelers are discouraged from passing the striping truck and crossing over fresh paint, as this may damage a vehicle’s finish.
Please drive with patience during striping operations.
