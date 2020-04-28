Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, announced new symptoms associated with COVID-19 at her Monday Facebook Live check-in.
Carlstrom said the broadened range of symptoms, in addition to the known cough, fever and shortness of breath, includes chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
In addition, if someone experiences trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse or bluish lips or face, they should seek immediate medical attention.
Carlstrom also discussed the shift from the stay-at-home order that has been in place since late March to the new safer-at-home model introduced to the state April 20 by Gov. Jared Polis.
The statewide executive order to stay at home expired Sunday night.
As of Monday, the state adopted the new model, which has a goal of 60-65 percent physical distancing, while the stay-at-home model was meant to achieve 75-80 percent physical distancing.
Chaffee County shared its plan for a gradual reopening timeline on Friday.
Carlstrom said principles that guide both state and local decision-making include:
• Working to suppress the virus.
• Increased ability to conduct testing and containment.
• Additional protections for those who are most at risk for COVID-19.
This week through Thursday the county is on-boarding select businesses to open by Friday, Carlstrom said.
Businesses and services are not required to reopen if they do not feel comfortable or safe to do, so for many this will be a slow process, she said.
Offering curbside delivery and other creative low-risk alternatives is still strongly suggested.
Chaffee County Public Health will provide the latest industry-specific guidance information when it is available.
Carlstrom said she participated in several different opportunities during the weekend to provide the rural perspective on industry-specific guidance.
Under the county’s phase-in timeline all dates are potential and not final. “Dates are not set in stone, Carlstrom said.
She said the county wants to make sure all the supports needed to open this next phase are in place.
So far, Carlstrom said 144 businesses have filled out a checkout form for a certificate of safety, which under the phase-in is necessary for businesses to open.
“I can’t stress enough that we are still facing a pandemic,” she said.
There is still a need to protect our communities’ older adults, those who are immunocompromised, those with chronic conditions, Carlstrom said.
Those populations are advised to conduct daily life by continuing to follow the stay-at-home model even after the shift to safer at home.
“We need to ensure that our health care system can handle increased demand,” Carlstrom said.
“We need everyone in our community to take distancing requirements seriously.
“We are all to be accountable and responsible, and we need ongoing monitoring, evaluation and surveillance.”
Safer at home still requires most people to stay home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary interaction while taking all other factors into account, including:
• Wearing face covering whenever in public.
• No gatherings of groups of more than 10.
• Sick people do not go to work.
• Nobody should leave the house if they are symptomatic.
• Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms must self-isolate until their symptoms have ceased or they have had a negative test result.
• Avoid unnecessary travel.
Carlstrom announced two mask distribution events this week.
The first will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive just west of CR 321 (Rodeo Road).
The second will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, Poncha Springs.
Carlstrom reminded the community that the local order, which supersedes the state’s, is still in effect through Thursday, when it will be reviewed and amended as needed to keep Chaffee County safe.
Carlstrom said the expectation is that everyone in Chaffee County will still wear a mask in public.
