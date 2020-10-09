The Buena Vista Police Department released the following report for June:
Houston, Texas resident Gigi Spence, 56, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on June 3.
Leadville resident Timothy McDonald, 53, was issued a citation on charges of following too closely in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on June 4.
Buena Vista resident Lawrence Goode, 58, was issued a citation on charges of careless driving in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on June 4.
Nicolas Rappazini, 37, address listed as transient, was issued a summons to county court on charges of violations of bail conditions in the area of Sterling Avenue on June 5.
Conifer resident Brian Haffner, 31, was issued a citation on charges of limitations on backing in the area of Linderman Avenue on June 7.
Taos, N.M. resident Kelsey Millea, 30, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on June 9.
Buena Vista resident Theodore Ramirez, 58, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 1-4 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on June 11.
Buena Vista resident William Williams, 67, was issued a summons to municipal court on charges of barking dog in the area of Connie Drive on June 11.
A 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female from Buena Vista were issued summons to county court on charges of criminal mischief in the area of Linderman Avenue on June 11.
Moffat resident Ricky Newman, 59, was issued a citation on charges of height of vehicle exceeded 14 feet 6 inches on designated highway in the area of CR 317 on June 12.
Buena Vista resident Donna Farris, 47, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on June 13.
Buena Vista resident Amy Gilliam, 25, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence. Gilliam was also charged with harassment. She was arrested in the area of South San Juan on June 14.
Colorado Springs resident Brendan Ryan-McKeever, 35, was issued a summons to county court on charges of driving vehicle without a valid license and drove when license under restraint (cancelled/denied). Summons was issued in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on June 15.
Sarah Pekarske, 50, address listed as homeless, was issued a citation on charges of following too closely in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on June 17.
Leadville resident Arizona Hager, 20, was issued a summons to municipal court on charges of operated vehicle - no insurance. Hager was also charged with failed to yield and limitations on backing in the area of US Highway 24 South on June 17.
Buena Vista resident Sean Hildreth, 26, was issued a citation on charges of limitations on backing in the area of East Main Street on June 20.
James Young, 19, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on June 21.
Buena Vista resident Aaron Huffman, 21, was issued a summons to county court on charges of compulsory insurance, failed to present upon request in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on June 22.
Buena Vista resident Rhett Lasater, 18, was issued a summons to county court on charges of displayed expired license plates. Lasater was also charged with failed to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk. Summons was issued in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on June 24.
Highland Beach, Fla. resident Jessica Williams, 25, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on June 25.
Freeville, N.Y. resident Daniel Kinney, 59, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on June 25.
James Scheller, 24, address listed as homeless, was issued a summons to county court on charges of disorderly conduct in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on June 25.
Buena Vista resident Justin Cook, 31, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of DUI and DUI per se in the area of South Gunnison Avenue. on June 27.
Buena Vista resident Jordan Hansen, 38, was issued a summons to county court on charges of domestic violence and intimidating a witness in the area of Oak Street on June 30.
Buena Vista resident Nicole Hill, 38, was issued a summons to municipal court on charges of dog at large and vicious dog prohibited in the area of South Railroad Street.
Report for July:
Fort Collins resident Robert Mason, 54, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on July 2.
Olathe, Kan. resident Rodney Woerther, 54, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on July 2.
Denver resident Christina Schaefer, 37, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on July 4.
Center resident Delgado Aguilar, 69, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on July 4.
A 17-year-old male from Cotopaxi was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 24 South on July 5.
Denton, Tex. resident Sai Jataprolv, 24, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on July 5.
Manhattan, Kan. resident Savannah Jackson, 24, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on July 9.
Fairplay resident Jonathan Yarborough, 46, was arresteed and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence. Yarborough was arrested in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South. In the same incident, Alma resident Natalie Daknis, 46, was taken into custody on charges of DUI and DUI per se.
Colorado Springs resident Ronald Strong, 64, was issued a summons on charges of driving without a valid driver’s license in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on July 12.
Buena Vista resident Lacey Spear, 22, was issued a citation on charges of limitations on backing in the area of Cedar Street on July 13.
Nathrop resident Christopher Cooper, 36, was arrested on charges of DUID in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South. Cooper was released on summons to county court to a sober party.
Buena Vista resident Katherine Wilson, 39, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of third degree assault and domestic violence. Wilson was arrested in the area of Mill Street on July 14.
Buena Vista resident Joseph Pyle, 32, was issued a summons on charges of Dogs at Large in the area of Curtis Street on July 17.
Buena Vista resident Christopher Moffatt, 49, was arrested on charges of violation of protection order in the area of North Sangre de Cristo Avenue on July 18.
Flower Mound, Tex. resident Piper Brandenburger, 20, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive July 22.
Ferdinand, Ind. resident Jordan Dilger, 28, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on July 22.
Buena Vista resident Jeffrey Jewell, 33, was arrested on charges of domestic violence. Jewell was also charged with harassmen and child abuse. Jewell was arrested in the area of West Sterling Avenue on July 23.
Stratton resident Matthew May, 38, was issued a citation on charges of of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue on July 31.
Salida resident Stephen King, 77, was issued a summons to county court on charges of careless driving and failed to notify police of an accident in the area of South Railroad Street on July 31.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com.
