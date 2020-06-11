The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following incidents:
December, 2019
Buena Vista resident Gary French, 82, was issued a citation on charges of limitations on backing in the area of South Railroad Street on Dec. 3.
Nathrop resident Jeffrey Bevan, 68, was issued a citation on charges of limitations on backing in the area of US Highway 24 North on Dec. 4.
Buena Vista resident Noah Welch, 38, was issued a summons to county court on charges of drove vehicle when license under restraint (suspended) in the area of the River Park on Dec. 5.
Evans resident Jesus Santillan-Minila, 25, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South on Dec. 7.
Salida resident Edward Cook, 54, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on Dec. 7.
Buena Vista resident Marissa West, 34, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue on Dec. 8.
Baltimore, Md., resident Ashley Pickering, 37, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue on Dec. 8.
St. Louis, Mo., resident Jessica Franklin, 25, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 1-4 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue on Dec. 8.
Buena Vista resident Jasmine Denham, 25, was issued a summons to county court on charges of criminal mischief in the area of Gold Street on Dec. 8.
Buena Vista resident Mackenzie Murray, 32, was issued a citation on charges of disregarded stop sign in the area of Railroad Street on Dec. 13.
Buena Vista resident Robert Moyes, 51, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of D.U.I. in the area of US Highway 24 North. Moyes was also charged with Possessed an Open Marijuana Container in a Motor Vehicle and operated a vehicle with a defective headlamp on Dec. 14.
A 16-year-old male from Nathrop was issued a citation on charges of careless driving in the area of Baylor Drive on Dec. 14.
Buena Vista resident Andrew Wood, 39, was issued a summons to county court on charges of compulsory insurance - failed to present upon request in the area of US Highway 24 North on Dec. 17.
Buena Vista resident Colin Umphreys, 38, was issued a citation on charges of following too closely in the area of Baylor Drive on Dec. 18.
Buena Vista resident Latrell Kontz, 23, was issued a summons on charges of pedestrian on highway under the influence of alcohol in the area of West Main Street on Dec. 19.
Buena Vista resident Patrick Huffman, 22, was issued a citation on charges of disregarded stop sign in the area of East Main Street on Dec. 21.
Buena Vista resident Jeremy Johnson, 45 was arrested on a warrant from Weld County in the area of North San Juan Avenue on Dec. 26.
Buena Vista resident Steven Haarberg, 67, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of D.U.I. Haarberg was also charged with drive when license under restraint (revoked) and careless driving. He was arrested in the area of US Highway 24 South on Dec. 26.
Buena Vista resident Dustin Dieckow, 24 was issued a summons to municipal court on charges of vicious dogs prohibited in the area of West Main Street on Dec. 28.
Buena Vista resident Michael Hosier, 35, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence, assault in the third degree, harassment and child abuse in the area of east pine street on Dec. 29.
Buena Vista resident Dustin Dieckow, 24, was issued a summons to county court on charges of violation of bond conditions in the area of West Main Street on Dec. 30.
Buena Vista resident Micol Fowler, 42, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of D.U.I. and D.U.I. per se in the area of Stoney Run on Dec. 31.
January, 2020
Nathrop resident Lon Dressel, 61, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of D.U.I. and violation of protection order in the area of East Main Street on Jan. 2.
Denver resident Carina Takh, 28, was issued a summons to county court on charges of displayed expired license plates in the area of US Highway 24 South on Jan. 3.
Buena Vista resident Carson Meyer, 27, was issued a citation on charges was issued a citation on charges of speeding 1-4 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on Jan 3.
Nathrop resident Romio Fiti, 52, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of D.U.I., D.U.I. per se, vehicular eluding, violation of protection order, open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle and reckless driving. The violation took place in the area of US Highway 24 North on Jan. 6.
Buena Vista resident Shelena Hauer, 18, was issued a summons to county court on charges of operating a motor vehicle with expired license plates and compulsory insurance - failed to present upon request on Jan. 6.
Joseph Echavarria, 41, address listed as homeless, was issued a summons to county court on charges of drove vehicle when license under restraint (suspended), displayed expired license plates and compulsory insurance - failed to present upon request on Jan. 8.
Ashley Bednarek, 45, address listed as homeless, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence, harassment, obstruction of telephone service and child abuse. Bednarek was arrested in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on Jan. 9.
Poncha Springs resident Cara Yengich, 30, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. Yengich was arrested in the area of US highway 24 South on Jan. 9.
Buena Vista resident Ryan McFadden, 44, was issued a citation on charges of careless driving in the area of East Main Street on Jan. 12.
Hartsel resident Christopher Woodrick, 42, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and violation of protection order. Woodrick was also arrested on a warrant from D.O.C.. He was arrested in the area of US Highway 24 North on Jan 16.
Buena Vista resident Caleb Slater, 18, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Slater was arrested in the area of US Highway 24 North on Jan. 16.
Buena Vista resident Heidi Leibseit, 48, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of disorderly conduct, third degree criminal trespass and obstructing a peace officer. Leibseit was arrested in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on Jan.18.
Buena Vista resident Caleb Slater, 18, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of assault in the second degree, third degree criminal trespass, obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Slater was arrested in the area of East Main Street on Jan. 18.
Colorado Springs resident Robert Helt, 55, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South on Jan. 18.
Sedalia resident Cliff Cowan, 55, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 20-24 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Jan. 18.
Manitou Springs resident Aaron Klemm, 27, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 20-24 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Jan. 18
Buena Vista resident Christopher Moffat, 49, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Domestic Violence, protection order violation, assault in the second degree and false imprisonment. Moffat was arrested in the area of North Sangre De Cristo Avenue on Jan. 19.
Buena Vista resident Jerianna Bennetts, 28, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on Jan. 21.
Hartsel resident Peter Rice, 77, was issued a citation on charges of backed vehicle in parking area when not safe in the area of US Highway 24 South on Jan. 22.
Westminster resident Jodi Pyles, 23, was issued a summons to municipal court on charges of operated vehicle - no insurance. Pyles was also charged with speeding 25+ MPH over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue.
Crested Butte resident Anthony Veit, 59, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South on Jan. 26.
Salida resident Kevin Osborne, 59, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 1-4 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Arizona Street on Jan. 26.
A 17-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a citation on charges of speeding 1-4 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Arizona Street on Jan. 26.
Buena Vista resident Dale Enck, 62, was arrested and taken to CCDC on a warrant from El Paso County. Enck was arrested in the area of East Main Street.
Buena Vista resident Betty Laub, 50, was issued a summons to county court on charges of driving vehicle without a valid license and compulsory insurance in the area of US Highway 24 South on Jan. 31.
February, 2020
A 16-year-old male from Buena Vista was issued a summons to county court on charges of reckless driving in the area of Gregg Drive on Feb. 4.
Buena Vista resident Jodi Reed, 40, was issued a summons to county court on charges of drove when license under restraint (suspended), displayed expired license plates and operated an uninsured vehicle. Summons was issued in the area of East Main Street on Feb. 4.
Buena Vista resident Abigail Koening, 39, was issued a summons to county court on charges of displayed expired license plates and compulsory insurance in the area of Crossman Avenue on Feb. 8.
Buena Vista resident Michaela Aguayo, 28, was issued a citation on charges of disregarded stop sign in the area of West Main Street on Feb. 10
Lakewood resident Steven Fowler, 49, was issued a citation on charges of disregarded stop sign in the area of West Main Street on Feb 12.
Florence residents Josha Noller, 38 and Jenna Noller, 33, were arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. They were also charged with displayed fictitious license plates and compulsory insurance. They were arrested in the area of Harrison Avenue on Feb. 12.
Buena Vista resident Christopher Moffatt, 49, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence and protection order violation in the area of West Main Street on Feb. 12.
Buena Vista resident Mahdi Rasheed Mullenax, 33, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, assault in the second degree, theft, violation of protection order and resisting arrest. Mullenax was also arrested on a warrant from Chaffee County. The arrest took place in the area of US Highway 24 South on Feb. 14.
Sterling resident Traci Reeves, 52, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue on Feb. 14.
Denver resident Elsa Johnson, 25, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street.
Buena Vista resident Jordan Wrinkle, 33, was issued a summons to county court on charges of driving vehicle without a valid license in the area of East Main Street.
Golden resident Israel Gatrix, 22, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of D.U.I. in the area of US Highway 24 North.
Buena Vista resident Ashton Kehrli, 18, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue on Feb. 16.
Cotopaxi resident Coburn Livingston, 18, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence. Livingston was also charged with criminal mischief, first degree criminal trespass and theft on Feb. 20.. The charged crimes took place in the area of West Main Street.
Buena Vista resident Carle Linke, 62, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on Feb. 22.
Buena Vista resident Jean Reed, 70, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on Feb. 22.
Colorado Springs resident Stephen Chuckray, 30, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on Feb. 23.
Buena Vista resident Andrew Hill, 28, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence, harassment, child abuse and criminal mischief. Hill was arrested in the area of South Railroad Street on Feb. 23.
Hartsel resident Taah Stinnett, 33, was issued a summons to county court on charges of compulsory insurance and failed to obtain a Colorado registration within 90 days after becoming a resident. Summons was issued in the area of US Highway 24 South.
Buena Vista resident Alva Alvey, 42, was issued a summons to county court on charges of compulsory insurance in the area of Mill Street on Feb. 27.
Lake City, Minn. resident Dustin Meyer, 39, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPJ over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on Feb. 28.
Parker resident Isaac Smith, 40, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on Feb. 29
Golden resident Brad Evans, 44, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue on Feb. 29
March, 2020
Donald Rogers, 69, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on March 1.
Salida resident Zachary Dunsmore, 25, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South.
Hartsel resident Taah Stinnett, 33, was issued a summons to county court on charges of compulsory insurance, drove vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failed to obtain a Colorado registration within 90 days after becoming a resident. Summons was issued in the area of US Highway 24 South on March 1.
Leadville resident Michelle Stolba, 26, was issued a citation on charges of disregarded stop sign in the area of US highway 24 South on March 1.
Orlando, Fla. resident Jeremy McRae, 34, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on March 2.
Buena Vista resident Rudolf Benteria, 79, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on March 2.
Goodyear, Ariz., resident Tyler Miller, 26, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on March 2.
Buena Vista resident Morgan Faulds, 30, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of unlawful use of a controlled substance and violation of bail bond conditions. Arrest took place in the area of Antero Circle on March 3.
Glenwood Springs resident Paul Dudley, 44, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on March 5.
Colorado Springs resident Jonathan Brys, 52, was issued a summons to municipal court on charges of dog at large in the area of Linderman Avenue on March 7.
Highlands Ranch resident Andrea Morehead, 31, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on March 8.
Urbandale, Iowa resident Kali Hentzel, 22, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on March 8.
Buena Vista resident June Martinez, 31, was issued a summons to county court on charges of second degree criminal trespass in the area of Ponderosa Place on March 12.
Buena Vista resident John Daughtery, 46, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 1-4 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on March 12.
A 14-year-old male was issued summons to municipal court on charges of theft in the area of South Railroad Street on March 12.
Edina, Minn., resident Alexandra Sharp, 30, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on March 13.
A 16-year-old female and a 17-year-old male from Buena Vista were issued summons to county court on charges of illegal possession and consumption of marijuana - underage in the area of South Railroad Street on March 13.
Edwards resident Emilio Campos, 52, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of US highway 24 South on March 14.
Buena Vista resident Veronica Ruggeri, 26, was issued a summons to municipal court on charges of dog at large in the area of Mill Street on March 14.
Buena Vista resident Mitchell Kelly, 50, was issued a citation on charges of dog at large in the area of North Colorado Avenue on March 15.
Hartsel resident Scott Hutcheson, 39, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue on March 19.
