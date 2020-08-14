The Buena Vista Police department released the following report:
Buena Vista resident Joseph Pyle, 32, was issued a summons to Municipal Court on charges of dog at large in the area of South San Juan Avenue on Apr. 2.
Avon resident Juan Carlos Grimaldo-Silva, 19, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on Apr. 6.
On Apr. 7, Frisco resident Anthony Cardullo, 24, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South on April 7.
Colorado Springs resident Karen Harris, 54, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on April 14.
Buena Vista resident Scott Lindley, 41, was arrested on charges of DUI and DUI per se in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on April 14.
Buena Vista resident Brandon Kehrli, 24, was arrested on charges of DUI and DUI per se in the area of East Main Street on April 19.
Buena Vista resident Rebecca Tafoya, 38, was issued a citation on charges of failed to yield in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on April 24.
Buena Vista resident Kayley O’Dell, 19, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue on Apr. 26.
Buena Vista resident Julio Cantu, 27, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on April 26.
Buena Vista resident Lindsey McKinley, 26, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of US Highway 24 South on April 27.
Salida resident Kalah Giorno, 29, was issued a summons to county court on charges of possession schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalioa in the area of US Highway 24 South on Apr 30.
Poncha Springs resident Alan Stephen, 34, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of Unlawful distribution of schedule II controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance and violation of bail bond conditions. Stephen was also charged with possession of Drug Paraphernalia and driving without a valid license. He was arrested in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South.
Buena Vista resident Doug Cobb, 81, was issued a citation on charges of dog at large in the area of North Sangre de Cristo Avenue on May 2.
Salida resident Maqrio Renteria, 25, was issued a citation on charges of failed to yield in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on May 4.
Rush, N.Y. resident Donald Sims, 77, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 1-4 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on May 7.
Buena Vista resident Doug Cobb, 81, was issued a citation on charges of limitations on backing in the area of Red Tail Boulevard on May 8.
Pueblo resident Kent Williams, 59, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on May 10.
Leadville resident John Cayetano, 19, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on May 11.
Buena Vista resident Denise Schiefelbein, 46, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on May 11.
Pueblo resident Marcus Perea, 30, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on May 11.
Buena Vista resident Jane Mortimer, 19, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on May 11.
Buena Vista resident Ta-ah Stinnett, 33, was issued a citation on charges of operated vehicle with defective / missing headlamps in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on May 12.
Hartsel resident Tristian Struna, 18, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue on May 12.
Buena Vista resident Holly Masters, 50, was issued a summons to municipal court on charges of vicious dog prohibited. Summons was issued in the area of Brady Road on May 14.
Frisco resident Benjamin Wilson, 30, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on May 17.
Richland Hills, Tex. resident Tyler Cotton, 35, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 on May 17.
Denver resident Christopher DeVargas, 22, was issued a summons to county court on charges of drove vehicle while license under restraint (revoked). DeVargas was also charged with speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on May 23.
Arlington, Tex. resident Kelly Curnutt, 54, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on May 23.
Aurora resident Thomas Wayman, 37, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on May 24.
Denver resident Gregory Evans, 36, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on May 24.
Buena Vista resident Glenn Jacoves, 53, was issued a citation on charges of careless driving in the area on May 24.
Colorado Springs resident John Buchanan, 70, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on May 25.
Buena Vista resident Carlton Pearse, 69, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South.
Houston, Tex. resident Gigi Spence, 56, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on June 3.
Leadville resident Timothy McDonald, 53, was issued a citation on charge of following too clos the area of US Highway 24 North on June 4.
Buena Vista resident Lawrence Goode, 58, was issued a citation on charges of careless driving in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on June 4.
Nicolas Rappazini, 37, address listed as transient, was issued a summons to county court on charges of violation of bail bond conditions in the area of Sterling Avenue on June 5.
Conifer resident Brian Haffner, 31, was issued a citation on charges of limitations on backing in the area of Linderman Avenue on June 7.
Taos, N.M. resident Kelsey Millea, 30, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Gregg Drive on June 9.
Buena Vista resident Theodore Ramirez, 58, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 1-4 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on June 11.
Buena Vista resident William Williams, 67, was issued a summons to municipal court on charges of barking dog in the area of Connie Drive on June 11.
A 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female from Buena Vista were issued summons to county court on charges of criminal mischief in the area of Linderman Avenue on June 11.
Moffat resident Ricky Newman, 59, was issued a citation on charges of height of vehicle exceeded, 14 feet 6 inches on designated highway in the area of CR 317 on June 12.
Buena Vista resident Donna Farris, 47, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer in the area of US Highway 24 North on June 13.
Buena Vista resident Amy Gilliam, 25, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of domestic violence. Gilliam was also charged was harassment. She was arrested in the area of South San Juan Avenue on June 14.
Colorado Springs resident Brendan Ryan-McKeever, 35, was issued a summons to county court on charges of driving vehicle without a valid license and drove when license under restraint (cancelled / denied). Summons was issued in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on June 15.
Sarah Pekanske, 50, address listed as homeless, was issued a citation on charges of following too closely in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on June 17.
Leadville resident Arizona Hager, 20, was issued a summons to municipal court on charges of operated vehicle - no insurance. Hager was also charged with failed to yield and limitations on backing in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on June 17.
Buena Vista resident Sean Hildreth, 26, was issued a citation on charges of limitations on backing in the area of East Main Street on June 20.
James Young, 19, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South.
Buena Vista resident Aaron Huffman, 21, was issued a summons to county court on charges of compulsory insurance – failed to present upon request in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on June 22.
Buena Vista resident Rhett Lasater, 18, was issued a summons to county court on charges of displayed expired license plates. Laseter was also charged with failed to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk. Summons was issued in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on June 24.
Highland Beach, Fla. resident Jessica Williams, 25, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 5-9 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Rodeo Road on June 25.
Freeville, N.Y. resident Daniel Kinney, 59, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of East Main Street on June 25.
James Scheller, 24, address listed as homeless, was issued a summons to county court on charges of disorderly conduct in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on June 25.
Buena Vista resident Justin Cook, 31, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of D.U. I. and D.U.I. per se in the area of South Gunnison Avenue on June 27.
Buena Vista resident Jordan Hansen, 38, was issued a summons to county court on charges of domestic violence and intimidating a witness in the area of Oak Street on June 30.
Buena Vista resident Nicole Hill, 38, was issued a summons to municipal court on charges of dog at large and vicious dog prohibited in the area of South Railroad Street on June 30.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com.
