The Buena Vista Police Department reported the following for April 2020:
Buena Vista resident Joseph Pyle, 32, was issued a summons to Municipal Court on charges of dog at large in the area of South San Juan Avenue on Apr. 2.
Avon resident Juan Carlos Grimaldo-Silva, 19, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on Apr. 6.
On Apr. 7, Frisco resident Anthony Cardullo, 24, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on April 7.
Colorado Springs resident Karen Harris, 54, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on April 14.
Buena Vista resident Scott Lindley, 41, was arrested on charges of DUI and DUI per se in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on April 14.
Buena Vista resident Brandon Kehrli, 24, was arrested on charges of DUI and DUI per se in the area of East Main Street on April 19.
Buena Vista resident Rebecca Tafoya, 38, was issued a citation on charges of failed to yield in the area of U.S. Highway 24 North on April 24.
Buena Vista resident Kayley O’Dell, 19, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of Crossman Avenue on Apr. 26.
Buena Vista resident Julio Cantu, 27, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of West Main Street on April 26.
Buena Vista resident Lindsey McKinley, 26, was issued a citation on charges of speeding 10-19 MPH over the posted limit in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on April 27.
Salida resident Kalah Giorno, 29, was issued a summons to county court on charges of possession schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalioa in the area of U.S. Highway 24 South on Apr 30.
Poncha Springs resident Alan Stephen, 34, was arrested and taken to CCDC on charges of unlawful distribution of schedule II controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance and violation of bail bond conditions.
Stephen was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license. He was arrested in the area of US Highway 24 South.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the The Chaffee County Times, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Times at 395-8621 and ask for the editor, or email the editor at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com.
