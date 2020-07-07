The state prison agency announced Tuesday that a staff member and an inmate at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Corrections, headquartered in Colorado Springs, stated in a news release that “a full prevalence testing program will be implemented at the facility beginning tomorrow.”
The department announced on April 8 that another inmate at the Buena Vista prison complex had tested positive.
DOC stated the testing will be coordinated with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.
“The staff member has not been inside the facility since June 30, and at this time it has not been determined if the cases are connected,” the news release stated.
“Contact tracing will be ongoing,” according to the department. “Given the positive tests, BVCC has gone into Phase III modified operations, which mean that inmates remain in their cells during the quarantine period outside of using the restrooms or showering.”
All meals and medications are delivered to inmates in their living units.
“The inmates will have access to their normal personal property during the quarantine period, as well as access to mail,” according to the release. “The facility will continue to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day, and staff and inmates will continue to be required to wear face coverings.
“As part of the prevalence testing, inmates will be appropriately quarantined and put into cohorts within the facility.” Cohorts is defined as a group of people banded together or treated as a group.
Additional information regarding the outcomes of the prevalence testing will be available on the CDOC testing database as results are received and processed. That information is available at colorado.gov/pacific/cdoc/covid-19-faq-and-updates.”
