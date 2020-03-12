Here are three things to take away from the March 10 meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees:
1 Trustees directed town staff to prepare an ordinance for the board to consider that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21, conforming with recent changes to federal law.
The board decided to hold off, however, on adding additional tobacco policy changes to the ordinance.
When the City of Salida considered an ordinance to raise the minimum age, the council added measures creating a city license for tobacco sellers and a ban on flavored tobacco products. The council removed the flavored product ban from the ordinance after backlash from the community.
While acknowledging the massive problem Chaffee County has with underage tobacco use, trustees wondered how, if at all, a retail tobacco license would address the issue.
The board agreed to wait to see what further changes at the state and federal level regarding flavored tobacco came forward before instituting their own policy.
2 Trustees approved a public art policy regarding the town’s criteria for accepting donations of art that will be displayed publicly.
3 The Buena Vista Fire Department’s new staff of four firefighters were sworn in by town clerk Paula Barnett.
Fire chief Dixon Villers introduced the team, including Brandon Evans, who has been with the department for 3 years, and new hires Miguel Class, Christopher Greene and Nathan Allen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.