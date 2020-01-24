When the Buena Vista board of trustees meets next Tuesday evening, they’ll hear reports from Joseph Teipel of the Chaffee County Community Foundation and Becky Gray of the Chaffee County Office of Housing.
The CCCF took over management of the town’s community grant fund last year.
Previously, trustees themselves voted on whether to award money from the fund, which takes 1 percent of sales tax revenue every year, to petitioning groups that requested funds through letters to the mayor.
Whenever they did so, the board would frequently wonder aloud if there was a more ordered approach it could take to determining what community groups would receive the funds.
Next Tuesday, Teipel, CCCF’s executive director, is on the agenda to give a report on the group’s activities so far.
Town administrator Phillip Puckett said the community grant fund has received more applications than it has typically seen.
Gray is also on the agenda to provide an update on a Health Disparities Grant the Office of Housing received last year from the Colorado Department of Health.
The grant funds research into how health outcomes can be impacted by environmental factors that are found more frequently in housing at lower socioeconomic levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.