Here are three things to know from the June 23 meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees:
1 Trustees had a brief discussion with Buena Vista Police Department chief Jimmy Tidwell and Sgt. Dean Morgan – who will take over as chief next month when Tidwell retires – about BVPD’s standard operating procedures around use of force.
The new chief also discussed some of the possible impacts of a police accountability bill signed by Gov. Jared Polis last week.
Morgan said that the new regulations in the Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity Act are “going to make it more difficult, for sure, in different areas.
“The biggest thing I’ve seen is the requirement to upload the footage within 14 days and make that publicly available,” Morgan said.
To comply with other privacy laws around the sharing of medical information or the identity of people under 18, the videos would have to be edited. Under the bill, this requirement would go into effect in 2023.
Processing the video from body cameras with such a quick turnaround would create additional administrative burden, he said.
“Unfortunately, with the types of calls of service we get, we’re dealing with medical situations a lot, where the ambulance is there talking to people, or where there’s juveniles involved. That’s going to involve somebody having to edit those videos, redact information, blur out faces. It’s a substantial requirement coming up in 2023,” Morgan said.
Morgan also said that the speed with which police departments would have to release the body camera footage may mean that arrested individuals could be “tried in the court of public opinion” even before going to trial.
The biggest concern Morgan has with the law, which he expected would be revisited in coming legislative sessions, is the removal of qualified immunity as a defense in lawsuits against police.
“At first, as the bill was written, officers would be liable for the first $100,000 in a lawsuit, and none of us have a slush fund of $100,000 lying around for that. And just looking at the police Facebook pages and things, it was looking like there was about to be a mass exodus from law enforcement,” Morgan said.
The law passed last week would hold offiers liable for $25,000 or 5 % of damages in a lawsuit, whichever is less.
“One of the things about qualified immunity is it was there to help officers do their jobs without fear that they’re going to lose their house just
