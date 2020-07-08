Here’s what you missed from July 7’s meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees’ first meeting in the community center since the COVID-19 shutdown in March:
1 Trustees began a process to allow the sale of retail marijuana within town limits.
The board voted to approve three motions, each made by trustee Devin Rowe.
The first said that the board would pursue the drafting of an ordinance that would allow sales of recreational cannabis in Buena Vista.
The second directed town staff to gather information, including the ordinance that was drafted when Buena Vista last considered the issue in 2016.
The third motion “reserves a spot” on the ballot – in time for the July 24 deadline – in Chaffee County’s coordinated election in November that the board could use to put forward to voters the question of whether to institute an additional special tax on cannabis sales in town.
Making that reservation doesn’t lock the town into any specific ballot language, and the town can withdraw the question from the ballot without any penalty.
The first motion passed 4-2, with trustees Cindie Swisher and Norm Nyberg voting against. The second passed 5-1, with Nyberg voting against, and the third passed 4-2, with Swisher and Nyberg voting against.
Swisher said she voted against the third motion because being on the county ballot would be more expensive to the town that conducting its own election in parallel to the county election.
2 In another trio of votes, the board approved the petition for the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association to annex its building on U.S. 24 North into the town.
Three parcels of land are being requested to be annexed, including one piece of the property that is actually owned by Tri-State Electric, so the board was asked to approve the petition for each parcel separately.
The next step in the Municipal Annexation Act process is to host three public hearings over whether to allow the annexation, as well as a fourth public comment period on zoning the new area of town.
3 The meeting was the last for Jimmy Tidwell, the outgoing chief of the Buena Vista Police Department, who retires later this month.
A proclamation read by Mayor Duff Lacy named July 25, 2020 as Jimmy Tidwell Day.
In an expansive interview conducted with The Times last month, Tidwell spoke at length about the most memorable aspects of being chief of police in a small mountain town, a position he held for 24 years.
Sitting in on the bi-monthly evening meetings of the town trustees didn’t come up, but the board still obliged to send him off with one to remember: A 3-hour affair packed with thorough discussion of the minutiae of various statutory rigors and legal processes.
Tidwell did get the final word in Tuesday’s meeting: “Thanks for the proclamation. I’m already so humbled by everything. But, seeing as I’ve got to get up in 5 hours, I say, ‘See ya, I’m done.’”
