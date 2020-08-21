Permits for building, mechanical, electrical or plumbing work issued in the county in the first half of 2020 are down from last year by 16.44 percent, according to a report from a July meeting of the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners.
By June last year, 130 permits for single-family residences had been issued. Between January and June in 2020, 82 single family dwelling permits had been issued.
Building, mechanical, electrical and plumbing permits issued in June alone increased from 295 in 2019 to 385. Year to date, though, 1286 such permits have been issued in 2020, compared to 1539 during the same period in 2019.
In both years, the majority of the single family dwelling permits were issued in the unincorporated areas of Chaffee County. In the first half of 2020, 49 single family dwelling permits were issued in the county, compared to 68 such permits during that period in 2019.
Among Chaffee County’s municipalities, Buena Vista led in single family dwelling permits in 2020 as in 2019 by this point in the year, with the county building department reporting 42 SFDs in BV in 2019 and 20 in 2020 between January and June.
For comparison, Salida had 13 SFDs and Poncha Springs 17 by June this year, and 15 and 28 such permits in the same period last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.