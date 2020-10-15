Here’s what you missed from the Oct. 13 meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees:
1 The board voted to sign a letter of support and a contribution of $10,000 to a project by the Envision Chaffee County Forest Health Council for wildfire mitigation in the area of Railroad Bridge, near the Otero Pump Station north of Buena Vista.
The project comes out of Envision’s wildfire protection plan, which prioritized about 10 percent of the land in the county for treatment for wildfire mitigation that would “result in a 50% decrease of the risk that severe wildfire poses to lives, to homes, to critical infrastructure,” said Envision Chaffee County co-lead Cindy Williams.
2 The board approved an amendment to the Multijurisdictional Housing Authority Intergovernmental Agreement, adjusting the boundaries and board compostion to take into account the decision by the Poncha Springs board of trustees to not enter into the IGA.
The board of directors for the MJHA will still consist of nine members: Three selected by the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners and two from each municipality. The two that would have represented Poncha Springs in the initial agreement will be at-large appointees approved by a majority of the local governments.
3 It’s been an unusual year, with many of the traditional events that mark the passing of the seasons not happening.
But there’s at least one major end-of-year tradition that won’t be stopped: It’s budget season.
Trustees took their first look at the preliminary 2021 budget, and set public hearings on the budget for each of their meetings for the remainder of the year.
The board also heard presentations from the Beautification Advisory Board, Trails Advisory Board and Recreation Advisory Board on how they used their budgets in 2020, and what they look forward to doing in the future.
